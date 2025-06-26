A new mental health support hub is set to open its doors in Chorley.

Asif Naliya, who has more than 20 years of experience in the health and social care sector and Zahir Teemil, a mental health nurse with over 25 years of experience, have joined forces with Chorley-based entrepreneur Shaz Malik, the founder of Helping Hands Chorley CIC and chairman of the Chorley Taxi Association.

Asif and Zahir have acquired the former Millfields Day Care Centre in School Lane, Brinscall, Chorley, which they want to transform into a new hub for mental health and community wellbeing — offering day services, outreach programmes.

Shaz will be on board with Helping Hands Chorley, a social initiative that supports the homeless, vulnerable families, and those in financial crisis, as well as offering his business skills and network to attract funding and promote grassroots change.

He is keen to use his platform to raise awareness around mental health, breaking the stigma and encouraging others to seek help.

He said: “I’ve battled with my mental health at several points in my life...I’ve faced just about every challenge there is, if not I’ve seen it helping others. Personally I thought I was coping. I kept pushing through, telling myself I was fine. That’s what many of us do — especially as men. We wear this armour of strength, thinking asking for help is a weakness. But the truth is, I wasn’t fine. I didn’t realise how much I was struggling until it nearly became too much. I wish I’d spoken up earlier. I wish I’d known it was okay not to be okay.

New mental health support planned for Brinscall at the former Millfields Day Care Centre in School Lane. Inset: Asif and Shaz.

“Eventually, I hit a moment of clarity. I admitted to myself that I wasn’t well — and that was the turning point. I sought out treatment, I caught it in the early stages, recovery came quicker than I expected. That experience made me realise something else: how can I truly support the people if I’m not well myself? We often try to hold everyone else up while quietly falling apart. But you can’t pour from an empty cup. Taking care of your own mental health isn’t selfish, it’s necessary.

“Looking back, the hardest part wasn’t the healing, it was the silence before it. That feeling of suffering in the dark, convincing yourself everything’s under control when it’s not. If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that reaching out isn’t weakness — it’s the bravest step you can take.”

Speaking about plans for the new hub in Brinscall, Asif said: “This is about creating lasting change. By combining professional care with entrepreneurial drive and real-world experience, we’re building something truly meaningful — a place where people feel safe, supported, and never alone.”

Zahir said: “We are passionate about making a real difference in people’s lives and helping them live independently. Our agency provides domiciliary care in the community and in people’s homes. The partnership between Your Care Our Support and Helping Hands Chorley aims to challenge stigma, expand access to support, and change lives one conversation, one connection at a time.”

Funding is being sought to secure the sessions, and when open, referrals will be made via recognised mental health teams for residents of Chorley.