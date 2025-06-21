Colleagues of a top heart surgeon found guilty of 12 offences of sexually assaulting them at Blackpool Victoria Hospital used to ring in sick to avoid him.

Amal Bose, 55, of of Main Road, Thurnham, Lancaster, committed the offences while head of cardiovascular surgery at the Lancashire Cardiac Centre.

He was cleared by a jury of two other counts of sexual assault.

Some of his victims were so affected by his behaviours they moved roles to avoid him, changed work patterns or called in sick.” | Blackpoool Police

The prosecution said Bose, of Thurnham near Lancaster, was a "highly sexualised man" who touched colleagues inappropriately and whose banter was often laden with sexual innuendo.

Bose denied ever sexually assaulting any colleagues and said his behaviour amounted to "flirting".

But the prosecution said Bose had a "God complex" and felt he could get away with anything.

The surgeon was alleged to have groped various colleagues on the bottom and breast, put his hand inside another's dress and also flicked another's nipple.

Bose was also said to have told a colleague eating a lollipop "I've got something better for you to suck on."

He is also alleged to have told another "I would love to tie you up".

Surgeon Amal Bose at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. | nw

After the verdict, a spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “A senior hospital consultant has been convicted of abusing his position to sexually assault female members of staff.

“During the course of his trial the jury heard Dr Amal Bose was the root cause of a toxic and sexualised culture at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

“His behaviours including touching women inappropriately and making sexualised comments.

“Some of his victims were so affected by his behaviours they moved roles to avoid him, changed work patterns or called in sick.”

They added: “Despite claiming his actions were ‘only flirting’ and ‘banter’ Bose was found guilty by a jury after a trial.”

Judge Unsworth said Bose was of previous good character and he wanted to get the full facts before sentencing.

He also said that in addition to witness impact statements, he wanted to hear from the trust in charge of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on what effect the case had had.

Judge Unsworth set sentencing for September.

He granted Bose bail, but told him: "These are serious matters and you must prepare yourself for all eventualities."

The court also heard that Bose, who has been suspended from his job at the hospital, was now working as a delivery driver.

A General Medical Council hearing into his conduct has been on hold pending the criminal trial.