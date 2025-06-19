A top Lancashire heart surgeon accused of having a ‘God’ complex has been found guilty of 12 offences of sexually assaulting colleagues at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Amal Bose, 55, who was cleared by a jury of two other counts of sexual assault, committed the offences while head of cardiovascular surgery at the Lancashire Cardiac Centre.

The prosecution said Bose, of Thurnham near Lancaster, was a "highly sexualised man" who touched colleagues inappropriately and whose banter was often laden with sexual innuendo.

Bose denied ever sexually assaulting any colleagues and said his behaviour amounted to "flirting".

But the prosecution said Bose had a "God complex" and felt he could get away with anything.

The surgeon was alleged to have groped various colleagues on the bottom and breast, put his hand inside another's dress and also flicked another's nipple.

Bose was also said to have told a colleague eating a lollipop "I've got something better for you to suck on."

He is also alleged to have told another "I would love to tie you up".

Bose and some witnesses told the trial that banter was part of the behaviour at the hospital. All the offences were alleged to have happened between 2017 and 2022.

The court heard there was a WhatsApp chat group called "Cardiac Sluts”, but the prosecution claimed that Bose's behaviour went far beyond "banter" and his behaviour was upsetting and intimidating for staff.

His reputation was such that when a young attractive member of staff started work, others told her "Amal will like you."

Asked why he said he was "sorry" when arrested by police, Bose told the jury he was sorry for all those affected.

He added: "I am sorry for the patients who have died because I'm not there any more. I was a very good cardiac surgeon - my results were above average."

The prosecution accused him of "arrogance", which he denied.

Judge Ian Unsworth KC adjourned the case today for pre-sentence reports after the jury of 10 men and two women returned their verdicts.

Judge Unsworth said Bose was of previous good character and he wanted to get the full facts before sentencing.

He also said that in addition to witness impact statements, he wanted to hear from the trust in charge of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on what effect the case had had.

Judge Unsworth set sentencing for September.

He granted Bose bail, but told him: "These are serious matters and you must prepare yourself for all eventualities."

The court also heard that Bose, who has been suspended from his job at the hospital, was now working as a delivery driver.

A General Medical Council hearing into his conduct has been on hold pending the criminal trial.