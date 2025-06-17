A top Lancashire surgeon on trial for sexually assaulting colleagues has been accused of having a "God complex".

Amal Bose, aged 55, faces 14 charges relating to six women who worked at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he was formerly head of cardiovascular surgery.

The surgeon, of Thurnham near Lancaster, denies all the offences.

Giving evidence at Preston Crown Court, Bose was accused by the prosecution of being arrogant.

It came as he was being cross-examined by prosecuting barrister Huw Edwards.

Asked why he said he was "sorry" when arrested by police, which led to his suspension, Bose said he was sorry for all those affected.

He added: "I am sorry for the patients who have died because I'm not there any more.

"I was a very good cardiac surgeon - my results were above average."

Amal Bose who was the top heart surgeon at Lancashire Cardiac Centre in Blackpool is on trial accused of sexual assault at Preston Crown Court | NW

Mr Edwards said that sounded arrogant, and put it to Bose that he had a "God complex".

He claimed that Bose committed the offences with which he is charged because he was in a position of power and could "get away with it”.

Bose denied the accusation and said he had never indecently assaulted anyone.

The surgeon has also said any innuendo-filled remarks he may have made to female colleagues were just "banter".

It has been claimed during the trial that when a female colleague was eating a lollipop he said: "I've got something better for you to suck on."

He is also alleged to have told another "I would love to tie you up" and on another occasion flicked a woman's nipple.

Mr Edwards said in his closing submission that Bose "felt untouchable" and believed he was "beyond reproach".

"He thought he could do whatever he wanted," said Mr Edwards.

The prosecution said there were incidents of Bose's behaviour that did not form part of the charges but painted a picture of a "highly sexualised man".

The trial continues.