A decision has been made over plans to replace a mosque currently run from a former pub building, with a sleek, purpose built workship centre.

In December 2024, leaders at Jamia Syeda Fatima Al-Zahra permission to demolish the current mosque at 31 Bank Lane, Blackburn - formerly the Crescent pub - and replace it with a new build that is a “more luxurious F1 place of worship”.

In a planning statement, agent Munshi and Partners state it would be a “rejuvenation of the existing place of worship” that is “influenced by the Modernist architectural paradigm, exemplified by sleek lines, open layouts, expansive windows, and modern materials such as steel, glass, and concrete.”

Now, the scheme has been passed, despite concerns over parking and road safety having been raised.

The design, shown in a series of drawings and CAD designs, shows articulated clean lines, porches, columns, and asymmetry and angular forms. The agent added: “The proposed development at Bank Lane stands as a model of architectural innovation and meticulous planning, harmoniously integrating with its context on multiple levels. The proposal involves demolishing the existing structure to create a more luxurious F1 place of worship, enhancing accommodation while adhering to the BB1 policies' structural and aesthetic guidelines.”

According to a Travel Plan submitted to the council, the Mosque is intended to provide local ‘satellite’ prayer and teaching facilities to the main mosques in the Borough. Most visitors to the development are expected to live locally and within walking distance of the development. The proposed primary vehicular and pedestrian access is off Bank Lane with a secondary pedestrian only access proposed off Shadsworth Road, both streets have a speed limit of 30mph.

The site layout provides for nine staff parking spaces, 21 regular parking spaces (including four disabled bays) and a further 12 overflow spaces - making 42 in total.

An artist's impression of how the mosque in Bank Lane, Blackburn, will look | Munshi & Partners/BwD Council

Road safety concerns

In total, 39 neighbours were consulted, and one letter of objection was received, highlighting parking and road safety concerns. Initially, three ward councillors offered objections - also due to highway safety concerns - but following the receipt of additional highway information and agreement to provide a zebra crossing facility to Shadsworth Road and broaden the footway on Bank Lane, the objections have been removed.

Council planners were happy with the travel plan arrangements and said yjay as the replacement building was “generally proportioned in line with that being replaced”, the proposal was not considered to be any more dominant to the closest residential properties on Bank Lane given the overall massing is reduced due to the removal of the pitched roof detail.

The design was deemed acceptable. The report states: “Overall, the design and appearance will contrast with the established character of the locality, as is not uncommon for religious and community buildings. It would be reasonable to conclude that the contrast emphasises the significance of the building.”