New Indo-Chinese buffet set to open this week on the outskirts of Preston - here's where and what to expect
Wokman, which operates from the former Raess Buffet site in Higher Walton Road, Higher Walton, has announced that it will be reopening as a buffet on Thursday, October 9.
On social media, bosses said: “So many of you told us how much you missed the Raees buffet… and now it’s back. This time, it’s bigger and bolder - and only at Wokman Preston. Unlimited Chinese favourites, Indian curries, pizza, naan, wings, and more.”
A social media video states: “Preston’s been craving this, but no-one’s been allowed it till now. All of this for one price, and endless options. It’s tasty, it’s unlimited and it’s irresistable.”
How much?
The price for unlimited buffet dining is £19.99 for adults, £4.99 for children and under fours eat free of charge. Bottomless soft drinks are priced at £2.99.
For the opening night only, there will also be a free, unlimited drinks offer.
When does it open?
Opening night starts at 5pm on Thursday. Customers are advised to book in advance at https://www.wokmanchinese.co.uk/
What to expect
According to its website, Wokman serves halal, authentic cuisines ‘made with the freshest ingredients and time-honored cooking techniques’. The menu features a variety of dishes, from classic favourites like Kung Pao chicken and sweet and sour, to vegetarian options and noodles and rice dishes.