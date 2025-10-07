A new Indo-Chinese buffet is set to open this week near Preston.

Wokman, which operates from the former Raess Buffet site in Higher Walton Road, Higher Walton, has announced that it will be reopening as a buffet on Thursday, October 9.

On social media, bosses said: “So many of you told us how much you missed the Raees buffet… and now it’s back. This time, it’s bigger and bolder - and only at Wokman Preston. Unlimited Chinese favourites, Indian curries, pizza, naan, wings, and more.”

A social media video states: “Preston’s been craving this, but no-one’s been allowed it till now. All of this for one price, and endless options. It’s tasty, it’s unlimited and it’s irresistable.”

How much?

The price for unlimited buffet dining is £19.99 for adults, £4.99 for children and under fours eat free of charge. Bottomless soft drinks are priced at £2.99.

For the opening night only, there will also be a free, unlimited drinks offer.

When does it open?

Opening night starts at 5pm on Thursday. Customers are advised to book in advance at https://www.wokmanchinese.co.uk/

What to expect

According to its website, Wokman serves halal, authentic cuisines ‘made with the freshest ingredients and time-honored cooking techniques’. The menu features a variety of dishes, from classic favourites like Kung Pao chicken and sweet and sour, to vegetarian options and noodles and rice dishes.

Wokman also operates a restaurant in Montague Street, Blackburn.