Vehicle cut off by tide at Heysham with water up to the windscreen

Morecambe Coastguard were called out during the evening on May 7 to reports of a vehicle stuck in the mud by Ocean Edge Holiday Park.

When the team arrived the vehicle was seen to be stuck in a gully and the tide was up to the windscreen.

Morecambe Coastguard sent two rescue officers, kitted up with dry suits and personal floatation devices and on a tether held by two other rescue officers, to make their way to the vehicle to confirm that no one was inside the vehicle and collect the vehicle details.

A vehicle was cut off by the tide on the beach by Ocean Edge Holiday Park. Picture by Amber May.

As nobody was at the vehicle and no life was in danger, the Coastguard Team stood down.