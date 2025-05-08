Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family favourite event Picnic in the Park returns to Astley Park in Chorley this Sunday with a VE Day theme for 2025.

Today marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) - a day celebrating the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces.

VE Day Picnic in the Park - all you need to know about this weekend's event at Astley Park. | UGC

With VE Day celebrations taking place across the world today including at Astley Park, here is all you need to know about this Sunday’s Picnic in the Park event.

What events will there be?

Fabulous music with 1940's style covers of modern classics, 80's and modern day hits from Sherri and the Speakeasies, The 80's Rewind and Miley Cyrus tribute.

Stalls from local cadet groups and military regiments inlcuding 64 Medical Squadron, Chorley Air Cadets and RBL Riders Branch.

Military themed walkabout acts 'The Tank' and 'Toy Soldiers'.

Static Car Rally in partnership with Lancashire Vehicle Club.

Circus Skills from Chorley Schools Sports Partnership.

Make a flag crafting activity.

Vintage dancing from Shincracker Swing.

Fairground rides.

Face painting.

From 12 noon to 4pm attendees can enjoy lots of free entertainment with ‘through the decades’ themed music acts on the event stage, walkabout acts, dancing, a chance to learn circus skills and stalls from local cadet groups and military regiments. Paid activities will include facepainting and wooden fairground rides.

All are welcome to bring a blanket, pick a spot and enjoy a picnic on the lawns in front of historic house Astley Hall. Well-behaved dogs on leads are also welcome to the event. | UGC

All are welcome to bring a blanket, pick a spot and enjoy a picnic on the lawns in front of historic house Astley Hall. Well-behaved dogs on leads are also welcome to the event.

A variety of food and drink will be available to purchase on the day.

Will there be parking available?

A one-way system will be in place from 11am to 6pm along the southbound lane of Chancery Road, from the junction with Westway to the roundabout leading to Buckshaw Village/Chorley Hospital.

Cars may park along the northbound lane of Chancery Road, and must refrain from parking on the residential streets surrounding in Astley Village.

Free car parking will be available on Hallgate and Ackhurst Road car parks on a first-come, first served basis.

Plenty of low-cost parking will be available across the town centre, with a short walk through Astley Park to the event site from the Park Road entrance.

Caroline Wolfenden, Director of Change and Delivery at Chorley Council, said: “Lancashire Vehicle Club will also be showcasing a wonderful range of cars in Astley Park on the day of Picnic in the Park with their free static car rally, and Astley Hall Museum will be open to the public (usual admittance fees apply).”

Picnic in the Park will conclude Chorley Council’s programme of commemorations for the 80-year anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day, following a proclamation reading, illumination of Rivington Pike and beacon lighting event in Astley Park today for the anniversary itself.

For more information on today’s events in Chorley click HERE.