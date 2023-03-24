News you can trust since 1886
Chorley’s Picnic in the Park to host the coronation of King Charles III on the big screen

Pack up your snacks, gather family and friends and get ready for Chorley’s popular Picnic in the Park which will return in May to Astley Park with a theme fit for a ‘King’.

By Emma Downey
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:31 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:33 GMT

In celebration of the coronation of King Charles III, Chorley Council has decided to move the family favourite to Saturday, May 6, allowing visitors to watch the historic event on a big screen. Park goers will be able to enjoy their picnics with live entertainment, things to do for all the family, along with being able to watch the King be crowned. The Chorley 10k and 2k will also be taking place that Sunday to coincide with the free family event

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “Chorley definitely knows how to mark an occasion, and we thought it only right to make the most out of the King’s Coronation weekend.

“Picnic in the Park is always a great event and moving the date to align with the Coronation will allow for people to watch in the park on big screens – a perfect afternoon watching a truly historic event. Not only that, the Chorley 10k and 2k will take place on the Sunday so the whole town will be a buzz of activity all weekend.”

Chorley's Picnic in the Park will return with an earlier date of May 6 this year to coincide with the coronation of King Charles III which will be televised at Astley Park
Last year families braved the rain for the Picnic in the Park event at Astley last Sunday in Chorley as part of the weekend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Those who attended were treated to an appearance by the late Queen’s friend Paddington Bear, performances by Punch and Judy and Louby Lou the clown and face painting.

The televised coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 6 May at Westminster Abbey. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

If you are looking to celebrate the coronation with a street party for family and friends, the council will be able to support in arranging for road closures where needed.

In celebration of the coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla, Chorley Council has decided to move the family favourite to Saturday, May 6, allowing visitors to watch the historic event on a big screen
For more information CLICK HERE.

Some those who attended Picnic in the Park last year
