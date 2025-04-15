Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

IF you are looking to hold a street party for VE Day but unsure how, then read on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VE Day aka Victory in Europe Day is the day celebrating the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces.

You can apply to the council to hold a VE Day street party in your area. | Blackpool Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year will see events held around the country for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebrating the formal surrender of Germany which ended the Second World War.

To mark the anniversary Blackpool Council is offering free road closures for residents wishing to celebrate with a street party!

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “We're waiving the fees for street party road closures over the bank holiday weekend, 3 to 5 May 2025.

“Just make sure to get your application in by Friday 18 April.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I apply for a street party?

To apply for a VE Day street party, you need to contact your local council and apply for a temporary road closure.

Most councils require at least six weeks' notice. You'll likely need to fill out an application form, which can be found on their website or by contacting them directly.

Consider obtaining street party insurance and informing your neighbors about your plans.