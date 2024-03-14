Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heartless vandals have smashed up a primary school bike shed causing £3,000 worth of damage.

Westwood Primary School staff and pupils returned from the February half-term to see the roof of their scooter and bike shed had been vandalised leaving them unable to properly store and protect their bikes.

The vandals targeted the school's bike shed over the school holidays.

The school council along with the pupils have now organised a sponsored fun run – Westwood's Easter Bunny Hop to hopefully raise the much needed funds to replace the bike shed and are encouraging the community to come together to support them.

School business manager Sophie Bradey said: "Unfortunately, our current bike shed was vandalised over the school holidays and now is in much need of a replacement. "The costings for removal and installation of a new bike shed is over £3,000.

The damage caused will cost £3,000 to replace the bike shed.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails "To help raise the funds, we have encouraged all participants to gather sponsors to support their run; every contribution counts towards our goal of ensuring our pupilss have a safe and secure place for their bikes and scooters.

"Put on your bunny ears and join us for a morning of running and fundraising!"

Weather permitting, the event is due to take place next Thursday morning (March 28) at 9.15am when pupils will be hopping around Clayton-le-woods in their Easter attire.