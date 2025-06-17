A Lancashire-based window and door company has gone into administration - with the majority of its 100 workforce made redundant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Hodgett and Philip Armstrong of FRP Advisory were appointed as joint administrators of Alufold Direct Limited, a manufacturer of aluminium door and window systems based in Blackburn on 10 June.

It comes after a period of financial pressure that resulted in a prospective sale of the business not proceeding as planned. Efforts to secure alternative funding were unsuccessful, and the directors concluded they were unable to continue trading the business in its current form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, administrators are seeking a buyer for the business and its assets, however the majority of employees have been made redundant. A small number of employees have been retained to assist the administrators.

Alufold Direct, has been based in Frontier Avenue, Blackburn | Google

Founded in 2014, Alufold Direct operates from a manufacturing and customer support facility in Frontier Avenue. The site includes a state-of-the-art Aluminium Glazing Design Centre, offering a trade counter, showroom and technical support hub. Prior to appointing administrators, it employed around 100 people.

Mark Hodgett, joint administrator and partner at FRP, said: "Alufold Direct is a recognised player in the UK aluminium fenestration market, but unfortunately, the business became increasingly constrained by liquidity pressures.

"Despite the best efforts of the management team to secure a solvent sale with strong interest in the business they couldn't complete the transaction in time. We are now focused on preserving value and exploring a potential sale and would encourage any interested parties to get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity."