A designer and distributor of cosmetics and toiletries to major retailers across the UK and Europe has signed a lease for a significant unit at the recently completed Frontier Park in Burnley.

Badgequo Limited, which is behind Technic Cosmetics, Body Collection England and Man’s Stuff - available at Bodycare - has taken the 94,440 sq ft FP5 at the site.

The industrial development spans 540,000 sq ft in total, and this is the second letting, following a deal with Stolle Machinery of FP2. Andrew Harris, head of operations at Badgequo, said: "We are delighted to have completed the tenancy lease, which will be a key factor in our growth aspirations for the business."

Badgequo Limited has signed a lease for the site | Monte Blackburn

Alex Kenwright, development director of Monte Blackburn, added: "Frontier Park Burnley will PC in December this year but FP3 will be ready in July. This will give us 157,000 sq ft and 39,000 sq ft immediately ready for occupation in a market starved of well located, BREEAM Very Good and EPC A rated modern units. With a healthy enquiry schedule, we are targeting a fully let scheme by Christmas."

Trevor Dawson and B8 Real Estate are joint agents for the development in Burnley. Barnfield Construction are the main contractors for the site.

Freeths provided legal advice to Monte Blackburn on the lease with Badgequo being represented by Ashfords LLP.