A popular town centre music bar has reopened - with some familiar faces pulling the pints.

Karen Joss and her husband Andy first launched the Rock Box in King William Street, Blackburn, in 2018, running it together for five years. But due to medical reasons, they had to take a step back in 2023.

The bar was taken over by Dylan Mitchell, but closed last month due to financial difficulties, with Blackburn with Darwen Council repossessing the property. Such was the sense of feeling when the doors, that an online petition was launched to help save it.

And given the outpouring of support, Karen and Andy decided to return, saying they’re looking forward to seeing old friends and new faces coming through the doors. Karen said: “We first launched the Rock Box back in 2018 and absolutely loved running it. Sadly, I had health issues, and we had to give the bar up, but hearing that it had closed, we knew we had to do something. We couldn’t just let it go.”

Blackburn with Darwen Council has supported the pair in the re-opening of the bar in King William Street.

Karen added: “We’re going right back to the beginning – focusing on our roots of offering a true rock and blues bar. Already we’ve had lots of familiar faces come to see us and our first weekend back has gone really well, we’re looking forward to building on that in the coming months.”

Karen Joss at the Rock Box | BwD Council

Nighttime economy

As part of the council’s drive to support the nighttime economy in Blackburn town centre, the Blackburn Gigs initiative has also been extended over the summer. The scheme brings live music to venues across the town centre, with the original pilot including the likes of The Drummer’s Arms, which neighbours The Rock Box, and the popular Firepit restaurant in Cathedral Quarter.

As part of wider cultural investment, the likes of King George’s Hall, The Exchange and Tony’s Ballroom are all also benefitting, including from a share of £20m of new government funding successfully secured by the council.

Councillor Quesir Mahmood, Blackburn with Darwen Council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Growth and Development, said: As soon as we were told that The Rock Box was closing, we quickly started to look at ways we could help save it. Karen and Andy were keen to take the bar back on and we’ve supported them in getting re-opened and in just a few short weeks too. We’d like to wish them all the very best for their future there – it’s good to see The Rock Box rocking on once again!”

The Rock Box is open Monday to Thursday 12 noon to 8pm, Friday and Saturdays 12 noon to 11pm and Sundays 12noon to 8pm. There’s also extended hours on a Thursday evening when the pool team is at home.