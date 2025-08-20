A unique entertainment venue in rural Lancashire - with a controversial past - has gone on the market.

Estate Agent Armistead Barnett has listed Valiants Farm in Out Rawcliffe for £6.95m, calling it a “significant regionally-renowned mixed use property”.

Businessman Edgar Wallace was given a premise licence to host a number of events at the 64-acre site in 2023, despite objections from Lancashire Police who raised concerns around the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, public nuisance, and the protection of children from harm.

In 2021, 20-year-old Kelsey Corps, 20, from Lancaster, died from an overdose after taking two ecstasy tablets at Wonderwood – a house and bass music festival held at the site. Residents also lodged objections relating to noise and concerns of anti-social behaviour after the previous ‘rave’ resulted in young people staggering around country lanes.

Mr Wallace said he had learnt from the incident and that it would not occur again. He stated in documents that he thought there was a “misconception” that he wanted to use the premises for large scale music events and said he had been approached by people wanting to use the space for Christmas events and dog shows.

Recent social media posts show a mixture of electronic music events inside the warehouse buildings, foam parties and equestrian events.

The Valiant Farm site in Out Rawcliffe | Rightmove/Armistead Barnett

On their Facebook page, Valiants wrote: “We are extremely sad to announce the sale of our property. We have literally poured our hearts and souls into this project for the last ten years! But all good things must come to an end and it’s time for someone else to take over.”

The agents state: “The current vendors had the vision to transform the former equestrian property into one of the most locally renowned events centres in the north and has been home to various events over the years. The vendors have made significant investment and improvements to the buildings and yard which have fantastic alternate use potential and provides a blank canvas for any purchaser now to benefit from the investments made. The vendors vision for the site was to create a multifunctional event centre of the North.”

The entertainment space at Valiant Farm | Rightmove/Armistead Barnett

What do you get?

This property offers three separate dwellings with a further one bedroomed annex, in excess of 70,000 sq. ft of commercial specification buildings and extensive concreted yard which in itself extends to in excess of 2.3 acres, all enclosed by security fencing. It is set in a total of 64 acres of grade 2 pasture land.

The buildings also have 720 newly installed solar panels providing 333kW capacity with accompanying battery storage which is contained and linked into the plant room and shortly to be connected to ENW local grid. The agent states: “This will provide a valuable income.”

Valiants farmhouse, Cottage and Annex are let on long-term Assured Shorthold Tenancy for three years with the combined income of £42,000 per annum. The grassland is rented out to a local farmer on a seasonal basis.