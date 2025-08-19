Clubhouse UK set to open next month at Hyndburn Retail Park - this is what we know so far

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 19th Aug 2025, 14:53 BST
A new state-of-the-art padel, fitness gym and coffee lounge is set to open in Lancashire next month.

The 23,000 sq.ft unit will be opening at Hyndburn Retail Park on Saturday, September 20, Clubhouse has confirmed, and has been created in collaboration with Blackburn-based Padel Court Design.

It will be serving up a range of cutting-edge sports and fitness facilities with social space for coffee, smoothies, protein shakes, as well as light bites.

An artist’s impression of what it will look like. placeholder image
An artist’s impression of what it will look like. | Clubhouse UK

Bruce Edmonson, director of retail parks and development at Peel Retail and Leisure, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Clubhouse to Hyndburn Retail Park.

“The opening of the centre will bring another innovative concept to the area, combining fitness, sport and social lifestyle in one location.”

Across the opening weekend attendees can have a go at padel tournaments, experience professional exhibition matches, functional fitness competitions, with music supplied by DJs, food catered by Dough Boy pizza and Finch Bakery.

