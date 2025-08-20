A youth zone that will be a safe and aspirational place for young people is set to open in Preston.

Construction of the ambitious the £11m facility – to be known as The Vault has created employment for 126 local workers with 21 of the subcontractors involved from within a 10-mile radius of its location opposite Preston Bus Station in the Harris Quarter.

The construction team has installed some 238 tonnes of steel and recycled more than 100 tonnes of waste from the site, representing about two-thirds of all waste generated.

It will provide a space that is inspirational and recognisable while also accommodating the requirements for first-class facilities in sports, arts, performance and enterprise.

A spokesperson for the business said: “Preston’s Youth Zone will enhance the local area by providing a destination for the young people of Preston.

“It will be a state-of-the-art space with over 20 activities to try each session, staffed by skilled youth workers who believe in young people and help them see what they could achieve.”

It is expected to open this year. | Preston Youth Zone

What will be in Preston Youth Zone?

A 4-court indoor sports hall.

Indoor climbing wall.

Fitness Suite with state-of-the-art gym equipment.

Boxing and martial arts room.

Performing arts studio.

Music suite with instruments and recording equipment.

Large open plan recreation area.

Project rooms, including arts, crafts and fashion.

Film and multi-media facilities.

Teaching/mentoring kitchen.

Café serving hot nutritious meals costing no more than £1.

Multi-use games area/kick pitch with flood lights.

Breakout room to include activities such as employability workshops, general and gender specific health/youth issue topics/projects and youth participation.

Due to open in late 2025, the facility will provide a dedicated space for young people aged eight to 19 with access to sports, arts, skills, mentoring, community and much more.

It will be staffed by full and part-time youth workers committed to helping young people feel safe, inspired, and ready to thrive for their future.