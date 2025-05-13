A “high-end” cocktail bar which uses in-house made ingredients could soon open in a vacant city centre charity shop, if plans are given the green light.

The Cocktail Experience has lodged plans to transform the three-storey 52 Market Street in Lancaster into a cocktail bar known as Mono Loco.

Planning statements say it would have “a strong thematic identity rooted in tropical-luxe styling and high-quality finishes”. There would be a large-scale jungle-inspired mural, high tables and “plush seating”, an L-shaped bar, polished wooden bar top, U-shaped booths, dark “rockstyle wall panels and vertical plant installations”, as well as a polished concrete floor runs throughout.

The site would operate from 10am until 11pm from Monday to Friday, and on Sunday, and until midnight on Saturday.

A planning statement explained that the venue would be the "most sustainable cocktail bar in the region," with measures including use of reclaimed and recycled materials, in-house made cocktail ingredients, 100 per cent LED lighting and no single-use plastics.

Internal alterations include a bar counter, seating zones and a back-of house area with "cutting-edge cocktail equipment". Between seven to ten jobs would be created.

The statement continued: "The design is creative and thematic internally, yet prudent externally – making no changes that would affect the Conservation Area's charm. By focusing all activity inside the premises, the proposal ensures that the vibrant atmosphere enjoyed by patrons will not disrupt the peace of the surrounding area."

The existing timber shopfront (currently painted white) will be repainted in a heritage matte black finish using breathable, conservation-grade paint. All architectural details, mouldings, and timberwork will be retained and preserved. No structural alterations are proposed.

The Council will review the application in coming weeks.