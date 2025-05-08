Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A wine bar and kitchen will soon open in one of Clitheroe’s most eye-catching buildings, after planners gave the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will’s Wine Bar and Kitchen has been successfully trading in Barrowford since 2018, known for a large range of wines, beers, spirits, tapas-style menu and stone baked pizzas.

After deciding to open a second branch last year, owners sought permission from Ribble Valley Borough Council to change the use of Grade II-listed 41 Castle Street -a former Barclay’s Bank - into a restaurant and drinking establishment, with the addition of an external extraction vent and external refrigeration unit. They also sought Listed Building Consent for a new bar, secondary glazing on two windows and new internal wall opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite concerns from Clitheroe Town Council over lighting, the plans have now now all been approved - with conditions.

41 Castle Street, Clitheroe | Google

Opening hours

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s planning chiefs have determined that the premises can only operate between 9am and midnight on weekdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays, and between 9am and 1am on Saturdays. The permitted use also does not include the use of any external areas for eating or drinking. They say: “The use of the premises outside these hours could prove injurious to the character of the area and in order to safeguard residential amenities.”

Owners say the premises will be subject to “significant investment” have promised a “relaxing and comfortable environment where families, friends and the local community can come together and socialise”.