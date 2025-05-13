Sophy Digbeth - Birmingham's newest cocktail barplaceholder image
Sophy Digbeth - Birmingham's newest cocktail bar

World Cocktail Day: 15 top bars to try in Preston, Blackpool, Chorley, Accrington, South Ribble & Clitheroe

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 11:14 BST

We don’t really need an excuse to think about cocktails - but we’ll take one anyway.

Today is World Cocktail Day, a time to raise a toast and channel your inner mixologist.

Or if you can’t be bothered doing that yourself, then head to one of Lancashire’s many top-rated cocktail bars, serving an array of unique concoctions along with classic favourites.

In no particular order, check out some of the best places locally in the pages below.

Hidden away in Stanley Street, Longridge, The Stage Door creates authentic and unique cocktails. Rated as 4.8/5 on Google.

1. The Stage Door, Longridge

Hidden away in Stanley Street, Longridge, The Stage Door creates authentic and unique cocktails. Rated as 4.8/5 on Google. | NW Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This place promises an "excellent selection of cocktails, beer and banter". It rates as 4.9/5 on Google.

2. The Aviary, 452 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston

This place promises an "excellent selection of cocktails, beer and banter". It rates as 4.9/5 on Google. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Located in Highfield Road, Blackpool, this bar is rated for it's "Amazing cocktails, nice atmosphere." Scores 4.7/5 on Google.

3. Clementines, Blackpool

Located in Highfield Road, Blackpool, this bar is rated for it's "Amazing cocktails, nice atmosphere." Scores 4.7/5 on Google. | Google

Photo Sales
Cosmopolitan is a Restaurant, Wine & Cocktail Bar that's won the Travellers' Choice Award in 2020 and 2021. It rates as 4.5/5 on Google.

4. Cosmopolitan, St George's Street, Chorley

Cosmopolitan is a Restaurant, Wine & Cocktail Bar that's won the Travellers' Choice Award in 2020 and 2021. It rates as 4.5/5 on Google. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BarsPrestonBlackpoolChorleyAccringtonCocktails
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice