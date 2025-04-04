Unique Chorley wedding venue asks for extension to season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bosses at one of Lancashire’s most eye-catching wedding venues have asked for permission to extend their season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, the Tipi at Riley Green, which operates from a site off Bolton Road, Hoghton, can only be erected from May 1 to September 30, so not to impact on the openness of the Green Belt.

Bosses have already managed to extend the time they are allowed to play music and when guests have to vacate the site, now they want Chorley Council to allow the tipi for an extra month either side of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a planning letter to Chorley Council they say: “The applicant seeks to vary this condition to allow the tipi to remain erected for an extra two months, one either end of the current season. This to allow an extended period of operation for the wedding/events business and to allow greater flexibility to erect and dismantle the tipis at the beginning and the end of the season.”

The tipis at the Riley Green Marina site are only situ between May and September (image via Chorley Council planning portal)

Previously developed land

The applicant argues that circumstances regarding Green Belt have changed since the initial application. They say they were given permission to build the toilet block and a building for kitchen/food preparation and storage, together with the hard surface/base upon which the tipis are erected. They say this now makes the area previously developed, and now National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) rules have changed meaning this is not considered inappropriate development in the Green Belt.

They add: “The tipi when erected is well screened by existing landscaping and topography to the point where any visual impact on openness is localised and limited to within the site itself.”