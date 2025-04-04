Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prestigious hotel and wedding venue has been slammed by guests who attended it’s Mamma Mia-themed Mother’s Day brunch.

Stanley House in Mellor, which is owned by the Issa Brother’s Monte Hotels company, offered a two-course brunch celebration last week for £25 per person, with entertainment by an Abba tribute act.

But many of those who attended have complained about the “awful” experience, and there are reports that boos rang out when the entertainment asked guests for a round of applause from the staff.

On the hotel’s Facebook page, there are at least 15 independent reviews criticing the event, calling it “an absolute shambles”, people say they are “absolutely disgusted”, and their Mother’s Day was spoilt by the venue.

One person who attended with their mum and niece, was Jessica Bevitt, who travelled from London to attend the event. She said: “It was really bad, everyone was really upset on the day. It looked like a house party gone wrong.”

Jessica said all she ate during the event was three pieces of watermelon, because the food ran out, there was “stone cold” tea and coffee on a self-service station, tables were crammed together so elderly people were struggling to get around, and she only saw three members of staff on duty. She even claims her request that her celiac niece had a gluten-free option was forgotten, and she had to remind staff on the day.

Stanley House

She said: “It was like bad school dinners and nothing got cleared. Everything was late and when the singers asked guests for a round of applause for the staff, 300 women just booed. It was embarrassing.”

When she complained to management, Jessica says she was told that they were struggling with staff because of Eid, and that no refunds would be given, but a 50 per cent discount voucher to be used at Stanley House was offered as a gesture of good will.

Jessica, who is originally from Hoghton, said: “It was over-sold and understaffed, and it’s not acceptable for somewhere that’s meant to be a prestigious venue used to dealing with big events. This isn’t a little country pub. The management don’t seem bothered by the complaints. I don’t want the £12.50 per person voucher - firstly because that won’t go anywhere, but secondly, I don’t want to go back.

“I want people to know what happened and the management need to be held to account.”

Stanley House has been contacted for a comment.