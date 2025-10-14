Dozens of estates across Chorley and Leyland remain unclaimed, with families urged to check if they could be entitled to an inheritance before deadlines pass.

The latest probate notices, published under the Trustee Act 1925, reveal details of people whose estates are currently in administration.

These notices give creditors, beneficiaries, or anyone with a potential interest in an estate the opportunity to come forward before assets are distributed.

Members of the public who believe they may have a claim on a deceased person’s estate on the Fylde coast are being urged to come forward | Melinda Gimpel

In some cases, relatives may be unaware they are entitled to a share of an estate, particularly where the deceased person had few known family members or where contact was lost over the years.

Each notice sets a specific deadline for claims to be made, after which the estate will be finalised based only on the information provided to solicitors.

Below is a list of the most recent notices issued, including key details and contact information for anyone who believes they may have a claim.

Kenneth Noble

The estate of Kenneth Noble, who died on July 24, 2025, is now in administration.

Mr Noble was most recently a resident of Fossdale Moss, Leyland.

Anyone with a claim or interest in his estate must contact Harrison Drury & Co Limited, 1a Chapel Street, Winckley Square, Preston, PR1 8BU, by December 4, 2025.

Othman Abdelrahman Elhalhuli

The estate of Othman Abdelrahman Elhalhuli (also known as Othman Abdel Rahman Elhalhuli), who died on April 5, 2023, is now in administration.

He was most recently a resident of Wilderswood Close, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley.

Anyone with a claim or interest in his estate must contact Watson Ramsbottom Ltd, 2 St Mary’s Walk, Chorley, PR7 2RT, by September 23, 2025.

Vivien Wade

The estate of Vivien Wade, who died on July 31, 2025, is now in administration.

Mrs Wade was most recently a resident of Rohelan, Hardacre Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley.

Anyone with a claim or interest in her estate must contact Rosemary Johns, c/o Birchall Blackburn Law, 1A Farrington Street, Chorley, PR7 1DY, by November 10, 2025 (Ref: RXJ/WADE).

George William Foster

The estate of George William Foster, who died on October 12, 2024, is now in administration.

Mr Foster was most recently a resident of Limes Avenue, Euxton, Chorley.

Anyone with a claim or interest in his estate must contact Amanda Kerrigan, Harrison Swift Solicitors Ltd, Tudor House, 9–11 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2EN, by December 15, 2025.

Pauline Carol Webb

The estate of Pauline Carol Webb, who died on October 14, 2024, is now in administration.

Mrs Webb was most recently a resident of Glencroft, Euxton, Chorley.

Anyone with a claim or interest in her estate must contact Wilsons Solicitors LLP, Alexandra House, St John’s Street, Salisbury, SP1 2SB, by November 17, 2025 (Ref: EAL/75923.0332).

John James Kitchin

The estate of John James Kitchin, who died on August 4, 2024, is now in administration.

Mr Kitchin was most recently a resident of Orchard Close, Euxton, Chorley.

Anyone with a claim or interest in his estate must contact Rebecca Harrison, c/o Marsden Rawsthorn Solicitors, 3–4 Faraday Court, Faraday Drive, Fulwood, PR2 9NB, by September 23, 2025 (Ref: RAH/062205/0004).

Joan Hurley

The estate of Joan Hurley, who died on August 10, 2025, is now in administration.

Mrs Hurley was most recently a resident of Coniston House, Coniston Road, Chorley.

Anyone with a claim or interest in her estate must contact Anna Kerr, c/o Marsden Rawsthorn Solicitors, Faraday Court, Faraday Drive, Fulwood, PR2 9NB, by December 1, 2025 (Ref: AK/061777/0004).

Richard Miller

The estate of Richard Miller, who died on November 27, 2024, is now in administration.

Mr Miller was most recently a resident of Kirkstall Road, Chorley.

Anyone with a claim or interest in his estate must contact Catherine Leah MacCracken, Merchant House, 38–46 Avenham Street, Preston, PR1 3BN, by November 24, 2025 (Ref: MXL/626537).

Kenneth Perrigo

The estate of Kenneth Perrigo, who died on September 24, 2024, is now in administration.

Mr Perrigo was most recently a resident of Froom Street, Chorley.

Anyone with a claim or interest in his estate must contact Glaisyers Solicitors, 3 Hardman Street, Spinningfields, Manchester, M3 3HF, by October 20, 2025.

Stephen Moran

The estate of Stephen Moran, who died on September 24, 2024, is now in administration.

Mr Moran was most recently a resident of Pear Tree Avenue, Coppull, Chorley.

Anyone with a claim or interest in his estate must contact Christine Whalley, c/o Kevills, Astley House, 5 Park Road, Chorley, PR7 1QS, by November 3, 2025 (Ref: DRG/M2628/3 MORAN).

Rita Sharpe

The estate of Rita Sharpe (also known as Rita Jones), who died on September 24, 2024, is now in administration.

Mrs Sharpe was most recently a resident of Birch Road, Coppull, Chorley.

Anyone with a claim or interest in her estate must contact Marsden Rawsthorn Solicitors, Office 21A, Strawberry Fields Digital Hub, Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS, by October 13, 2025 (Ref: RAH/105449/0002).

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/