As part of Dynamic Earth’s 25th anniversary celebration, Dynamic Earth is gearing up for a cracking summer as it hosts Scotland’s first-ever Wallace & Gromit: All Systems Go augmented reality (AR) trail.

Wallace and Gromit, the creations of 65-year-old Penwortham local Nick Park, have become two of the nation’s most iconic characters.

The stars of four short films, a feature film, two TV series and various spin-offs, this year Wallace and Gromit will be returning to our screens yet again for a new film, as yet unnamed.

As part of Dynamic Earth's 25th anniversary celebration, Dynamic Earth is gearing up for a cracking summer as it hosts Scotland's first-ever Wallace & Gromit: All Systems Go augmented reality (AR) trail. | Greg Macvean Photography

From the multi-award-winning animation studio Aardman, this interactive experience promises a day filled with plenty of fun and invention! Perfect for cheese-lovers, budding inventors, and families!

To join the fun, simply download the free Wallace & Gromit All Systems Go Augmented Reality app available on both iOS and Android.

Then, for just a £4.50 add-on fee to your Dynamic Earthadmission, collect your special activity pack and unique AR location code at Dynamic Earth's Welcome Desk.

The activity pack includes activity sheets and a pair of Gromit ears, to enhance your family’s adventure! Join the iconic duo on a mission to prepare their rocket for blast-off, while exploring the story of planet Earth.

Young inventors will unlock exciting, augmented reality scenes in the heart of Dynamic Earth, from trying Wallace’s Techno Trousers to snapping selfies as the mischievous Feathers McGraw. Make sure your smartphone is ready—there'll be plenty of hilarious photo opportunities you'll want to share with friends and family. Don't forget to tag Dynamic Earth and Wallace & Gromit on social media!

Edinburgh’s only Planetarium is getting in on the action too! As part of the summer celebrations, visitors can catch Wallace & Gromit’s out-of-this-world antics on the big dome screen. There will be daily showings of the classic A Grand Day Out with additional screenings of The Wrong Trousers on Saturdays and Sundays, continuing until August 31st.

Are you ready to play? | Greg Macvean Photography

And that’s not all! These special showings will sit alongside our usual awe-inspiring Planetarium favourites, including We Are Stars, You Are Here, and our seasonal presenter lead show What’s Up: Summer, exploring the ‘super-cool’ mysteries of our outer solar system.

So, whether you’re building rockets with Wallace or star-hopping across the universe, there’s more to explore at Dynamic Earth this summer!

Dynamic Earth’s "We’re absolutely over the moon to bring Wallace & Gromit to Dynamic Earth! This imaginative and playful AR trail captures everything we stand for—curiosity, creativity, and a whole lot of fun. It's set to be a summer adventure you won't want to miss!"

So, grab your phone and get ready for an unforgettable day out at Dynamic Earth this summer.

To find out more and plan your inventive adventure, head to Dynamic Earth’s website.