Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston born filmmaker and animator Nick Park is set to bring his beloved character’s Wallace and Gromit back to life this year with a new film, below is everything we know so far.

Wallace and Gromit, the creations of 65-year-old Penwortham local Nick Park, have become two of the nation’s most iconic characters.

The stars of four short films, a feature film, two TV series and various spin-offs, this year Wallace and Gromit will be returning to our screens yet again for a new film, as yet unnamed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be the first film outing for the animated cheese-lover and his pet dog since 2008's Bafta-winning A Matter of Loaf and Death.

Take a look below at everything we know about the new Wallace and Gromit film so far...

Merlin Crossingham and Nick Park, the co-directors of the upcoming instalment of the Wallace And Gromit film series. Credit: Aardman Animations/PA Wire

What is the film about?

Originally, the new film had no title, just an IMDb synopsis that read: “Gromit's concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a "smart gnome" that seems to develop a mind of its own. As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces - or Wallace may never be able to invent again.”

However this week, the film’s name was released - ‘Vengeance Most Fowl‘ - and a new trailer for the film has revealed that a new plot point, that Feathers McGraw will return to play a central role in the Wallace And Gromit film series after three decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evil penguin, who was first seen in 1993’s Bafta and Oscar-winning short The Wrong Trousers but will return to get revenge on inventor Wallace and his trusty and loyal beagle Gromit in the BBC’s Vengeance Most Fowl.

McGraw was arrested and sent to a zoo in the original film following him renting a room by disguising himself as a chicken with a red glove on his head, and subsequently revealing his true nature.

The teaser, released on Thursday, shows the dastardly penguin’s fish key chain and keys, comb, tape measure and glove being put in a prison tray before he enters a cell while a guard looks on before cracking his neck.

Feathers McGraw, the penguin supervillain who will return in in Vengeance Most Fowl. Credit: Aardman Animations/PA Wire

What is Nick Park’s involvement?

Former Our Lady's Catholic High School pupil Nick is responsible for the story and will also be directing the film - a role he had had in all four previous films as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Nick said about the film?

Nick said: “I’d had the idea of a film about garden gnomes turning bad for more than a decade, but I could never work out what made them bad.

“It occurred to me that the single most asked question I get when I meet fans is, will the penguin Feathers McGraw, Wallace and Gromit’s original antagonist from The Wrong Trousers 30 years ago, ever return?

“We’ve had fun bringing him back in cameo capacities but now, three decades on, it felt like the right time.

“Then it hit me: What if Feathers was involved with these gnomes? We’re hoping that this film will appeal to fans of ‘Gnome Noir’ everywhere and that people will be gratified when they see what Feathers has been up to since The Wrong Trousers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first look of Vengeance Most Fowl. Credit: Aardman and PA

Who else is involved?

Co-directing the film alongisde Nick is Merlin Crossingham (Creative Director of Wallace & Gromit) whilst Shaun the Sheep and Gnomeo & Juliet writer Mark Burton wrote the screeenplay as well as writing the story alongisde the Preston star. Claire Jennings, who produced Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and Coraline, is then the film’s producer.

Who is in the cast?

Ben Whitehead, who has been in other Wallace and Gromit projects, will again play the the eccentric, cheese-loving inventor from the north of England, following him taking over from the late Last Of The Summer Wine actor Peter Sallis, who died in 2017.

Comedian Peter Kay, who was in The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit, returns as Pc Mackintosh, who has been promoted to chief inspector, while Inside No. 9 star Reece Shearsmith and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie actress Lauren Patel join the cast.

There will also be cameos from Motherland actress and comedian Diane Morgan, Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh and comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Kay and Lenny Henry will star in the new Wallace and Gromit film. Credit: Getty

When and where is it due to come out?

The sixth Wallace and Gromit film will first come to the BBC in the UK before debuting exclsuviely on Netflix elsewhere in the world.