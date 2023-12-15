Preston animator Nick Park is about to see his famous characters in a rather unusual setting as Chicken Run meets Chicken Shop Date...

What is Chicken Shop Date?

Described by its creator, British comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg, as "the best dating show in the universe", the interview style Youtube series sees Amelia, 29, meet with various famous people in various chicken shops across the country as she grills them with random questions.

A chicken shop is chosen as the location for each episode as the interview is supposed to be like an awkward first date, with chicken shops being very unlikely first date locations.

Chicken Shop Date originally began as a column written in a youth magazine but Amelia filmed her first episode of the show back in 2014, with her first guest being British grime artist Ghetts. Over the past nine years the show has grown in popularity, with a countless number of famous faces taking part, and Amelia's Youtube channel now has an impressive 2.16 million followers.

Amelia Dimoldenberg (left- credit Getty) is to interview the cast of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (right-credit Aardman/Netflix) for Chicken Shop Date.

To name just a few of her guests this year, Amelia has interviewed pop legend Cher, actress Jennifer Lawrence, singers Lewis Capaldi, Shania Twain and the Jonas Brothers, as well as rappers Central Cee and Fredo.

Meanwhile her most watched interviews ever are with Youtubers Chunkz and Young Philly, rappers Jack Harlow and Aitch, and broacaster Louis Theroux.

What has been said about Chicken Run's feature?

The Chicken Shop Date Instagram page yesterday (Thursday, December 14) posted a picture of Amelia enjoying some fried chicken in front of four members of the new film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggest cast- Ginger, Rocky, Babs and Frizzle.

The caption reads: "My last date of the year had to be special… @chickenshopdate with the cast of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget out FRIDAY."

In the comments, the Chicken Shop Date account also wrote: "No chickens were harmed in the making of this episode !"

When is the episode airing?

The interview goes live at 5pm on Friday, December 15 and you can watch it on Amelia's Youtube channel here.

What is Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget?

Released on UK Netflix today (December 15), Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is the long awaited sequel to the 2000 classic 'Chicken Run', which was written, directed and produced by the Preston born animator Nick Park.

The sequel, which has Nick down as executive producer, follows the same group of chickens several years later, where we find them living on a peaceful island sanctuary...