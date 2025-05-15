A man was punched in the face and knocked unconscious after leaving a pool hall in Lancaster.

The attack occurred outside Los Banditos on Church Street at around 12.05am on Saturday.

The victim had just left Squires Snooker & Sports Bar where he had been playing pool.

Officers want to speak to these two men following an attack in Lancaster which left the victim unconscious | Lancashire Police

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Officers today released CCTV images of two men wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

If you have any information that may help police email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0029 of May 10.