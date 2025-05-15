Two wanted after man 'punched in face and knocked unconscious' in Lancaster street attack

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 18:49 BST
A man was punched in the face and knocked unconscious after leaving a pool hall in Lancaster.

The attack occurred outside Los Banditos on Church Street at around 12.05am on Saturday.

Most Popular

The victim had just left Squires Snooker & Sports Bar where he had been playing pool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers want to speak to these two men following an attack in Lancaster which left the victim unconsciousplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to these two men following an attack in Lancaster which left the victim unconscious | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Officers today released CCTV images of two men wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

If you have any information that may help police email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0029 of May 10.

Related topics:LancasterPoliceLancashire PoliceLancashireCCTV
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice