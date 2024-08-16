Two people hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after car crash on Bolton Road near Withnell

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 12:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two people were hospitalised with “serious injuries” following a car crash near Withnell.

Emergency services responded to reports of a crash on Bolton Road, Roddlesworth shortly before 4.10pm on Thursday.

They found that a VW Golf travelling in a northwest direction had collided with a BMW before colliding with a second BMW.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Two people were hospitalised following a serious car crash near WithnellTwo people were hospitalised following a serious car crash near Withnell
Two people were hospitalised following a serious car crash near Withnell | Debbie Heyes

The driver of the VW Golf, a woman in her 40s, suffered multiple injuries. She remained in a “critical condition” in hospital on Friday.

A man in his 30s, who was driving the second BMW, also suffered a “serious back injury”.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The driver of the first BMW was unhurt.

A VW Golf collided with a BMW before colliding with a second BMWA VW Golf collided with a BMW before colliding with a second BMW
A VW Golf collided with a BMW before colliding with a second BMW | Debbie Heyes

Sgt Michael Higginson, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision and my thoughts are very much with the two people who are being treated for their injuries in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As part of our investigation into the collision, we are appealing for witnesses and for anyone who has dashcam footage from Bolton Road around the time.

“This is a rural location, but we believe there will have been several vehicles in the area.”

Anyone with information that may help police can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0953 of August 15.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirePoliceHospitalBMW

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.