Two people hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after car crash on Bolton Road near Withnell
Emergency services responded to reports of a crash on Bolton Road, Roddlesworth shortly before 4.10pm on Thursday.
They found that a VW Golf travelling in a northwest direction had collided with a BMW before colliding with a second BMW.
The driver of the VW Golf, a woman in her 40s, suffered multiple injuries. She remained in a “critical condition” in hospital on Friday.
A man in his 30s, who was driving the second BMW, also suffered a “serious back injury”.
The driver of the first BMW was unhurt.
Sgt Michael Higginson, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision and my thoughts are very much with the two people who are being treated for their injuries in hospital.
“As part of our investigation into the collision, we are appealing for witnesses and for anyone who has dashcam footage from Bolton Road around the time.
“This is a rural location, but we believe there will have been several vehicles in the area.”
Anyone with information that may help police can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0953 of August 15.
