The swim school teaches around 1,100 children every week.

Swim school Puddle Ducks Lancashire is expanding its services with two new venues this summer.

Since opening in 2010 the swim school has experienced rapid growth and currently teaches around 1,100 children per week at 15 pools across Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

Due to growing demand for classes across the area, the swim school will now be offering additional sessions at two new venues - The Triangle in Fulwood where the new classes will be on Thursdays, and at Hidden Oaks in Ribchester, where the classes will be held on a Monday morning.

Owner of Puddle Ducks Lancashire, Jo Gribben said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our services that will allow us to meet growing demand. As we head towards summer when children are increasingly around water, it’s great to be able to get more children from across our local area into the pool, learning this essential life skill”.

In the UK, the latest statistics from the Water Incident Database (WAID) show there were 226 accidental fatalities in 2022: 105 of them during June, July and August.