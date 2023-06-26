Where to go swimming in Preston and the health benefits behind being in the pool

Now the weather is warming up, Preston’s pools are a great place to cool down and get some good exercise in your daily routine.

Swimming is a great way to stay in shape, improve cardiovascular health, and relieve stress. It's also a low-impact exercise that's easy on your joints.

Swimming is a great way to stay active and have fun at the same time, it's also a social activity that you can enjoy with friends and family.

Plus, swimming can help you improve your coordination and balance, it can help you build endurance, strength, and flexibility and it's also a great way to relieve stress and improve your mood.

According to Healthline: an hour of swimming burns almost as many calories as running, without all the impact on your bones and joints.

But where can you go swimming in Preston and what are the true benefits to your lifestyle of it?

1 . West View Better Health Leisure Centre West View Better Health Leisure Centre. One of the biggest benefits of swimming is that it works your entire body as you are using all your muscles to push through the water. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Fulwood Leisure Centre Fulwood Leisure Centre. Swimming makes your heart and lungs strong and improves your cardiovascular system. Photo: google maps Photo Sales

3 . Penwortham Leisure Centre Penwortham Leisure Centre. Swimming may even help reduce pain or improve your recovery from an injury. Photo: Penwortham Leisure Centre Facebook Photo Sales

4 . Total Fitness Total Fitness. Swimming is an efficient way to burn calories. Photo: submit Photo Sales

