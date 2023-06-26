News you can trust since 1886
Where to go swimming in Preston and the health benefits behind being in the pool

Now the weather is warming up, Preston’s pools are a great place to cool down and get some good exercise in your daily routine.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:03 BST

Swimming is a great way to stay in shape, improve cardiovascular health, and relieve stress. It's also a low-impact exercise that's easy on your joints.

Swimming is a great way to stay active and have fun at the same time, it's also a social activity that you can enjoy with friends and family.

Plus, swimming can help you improve your coordination and balance, it can help you build endurance, strength, and flexibility and it's also a great way to relieve stress and improve your mood.

According to Healthline: an hour of swimming burns almost as many calories as running, without all the impact on your bones and joints.

But where can you go swimming in Preston and what are the true benefits to your lifestyle of it?

West View Better Health Leisure Centre. One of the biggest benefits of swimming is that it works your entire body as you are using all your muscles to push through the water.

1. West View Better Health Leisure Centre

West View Better Health Leisure Centre. One of the biggest benefits of swimming is that it works your entire body as you are using all your muscles to push through the water. Photo: submit

Fulwood Leisure Centre. Swimming makes your heart and lungs strong and improves your cardiovascular system.

2. Fulwood Leisure Centre

Fulwood Leisure Centre. Swimming makes your heart and lungs strong and improves your cardiovascular system. Photo: google maps

Penwortham Leisure Centre. Swimming may even help reduce pain or improve your recovery from an injury.

3. Penwortham Leisure Centre

Penwortham Leisure Centre. Swimming may even help reduce pain or improve your recovery from an injury. Photo: Penwortham Leisure Centre Facebook

Total Fitness. Swimming is an efficient way to burn calories.

4. Total Fitness

Total Fitness. Swimming is an efficient way to burn calories. Photo: submit

