Where to go swimming in Preston and the health benefits behind being in the pool
Swimming is a great way to stay in shape, improve cardiovascular health, and relieve stress. It's also a low-impact exercise that's easy on your joints.
Swimming is a great way to stay active and have fun at the same time, it's also a social activity that you can enjoy with friends and family.
Plus, swimming can help you improve your coordination and balance, it can help you build endurance, strength, and flexibility and it's also a great way to relieve stress and improve your mood.
According to Healthline: an hour of swimming burns almost as many calories as running, without all the impact on your bones and joints.
But where can you go swimming in Preston and what are the true benefits to your lifestyle of it?