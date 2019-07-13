Two men charged with £1million theft and burglary spree in Lancashire

Two men have been charged by police as part of a major investigation into an organised criminal gang.
Brian Thexton, 43 and Ronald Thexton, 35, were arrested on Thursday in the Gisburn area of Lancashire
The pair had been wanted by police in connection with a criminal gang believed to be responsible for thefts and burglaries committed in north Lancashire, including Hambleton, and northern England in the last year totalling more than £1million.
Brian Thexton, 43, of White Lund Road, Morecambe and Ronald Thexton, 35, of Park Road, Bishop Auckland, were both charged with conspiring to steal from another and conspiring to commit a burglary with intent to steal.
Both were remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today.