Two men charged following spate of burglaries across East Lancashire after police chase stolen cars
Seven people were arrested after Greater Manchester Police pursued two stolen cars on Tuesday, October 8.
Bradley Fogarty, 19, of School Lane, Guide, and Tyler Dawson, 18, of Hodder Grove, Darwen, were later charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.
It came after 12 burglaries were reported across East Lancashire.
They both appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court on October 11 where they were bailed with conditions.
Lancashire Police urged residents to “take proactive measures to protect their vehicles”.
The force subsequently issued a number of steps that can help deter criminals from targeting individuals and their possessions.
The recommendations include:
- Keep the keys as far away from the car as possible and preferably in a faraday bag or tin foil to stop the thieves using a relay device.
- Using immobilisers on your vehicles.
- Consider anti-snap locks or security bars for your patio, French or bi-fold doors.
- Consider security lighting and/or CCTV around your property.
For more crime prevention advice, visit https://www.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/property-safety/vehicle-crime/.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.