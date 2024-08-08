Two arrests made as Lancashire Police thank community for uniting against hate at peaceful protests
Following disorder and riots across the country this week more planned protests were said to be happening.
However, while police prepared for the worst across the streets of Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn and Accrington, they were met with ‘a strong feeling of community cohesion in Lancashire, with events passing off largely peacefully’ with just two arrested.
Thanking the public, ACC Phil Davies, Lancashire Police’s commander for Public Order operations released a statement this morning.
He said: “Yesterday saw a large policing operation in Lancashire following recent disorder both within our county and in other parts of the country.
“On a day where some disorder was expected on our streets, I am pleased to report a strong feeling of community cohesion in Lancashire, with events passing off largely peacefully.
“We continue to police the county as normal and our officers and staff have been working incredibly hard to protect this, not only with the obvious and visible public order operation, but with the unseen public safety and reassurance work with our partners and community leaders.”
He added: “In Blackpool, we witnessed some minor disruption, with officers engaging proactively with protesters. Two arrests were made with the remaining protest activity concluding peacefully.
“We continue to work with communities and partners to ensure we are ready to respond to any concerns or incidents and remain grateful for the public’s support.
“We have seen lots of information circulating online about possible events in Lancashire that haven’t come to anything, so please think twice about what you read, share and believe from online sources.
“We continue to ask our communities to be our eyes and ears for any unrest and keep us informed.
“We will remain vigilant and continue to support our regional and national policing response, as well as ensuring a clear focus on keeping Lancashire communities safe.”
If anyone has any information regarding pre-planned disorder or criminality, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
