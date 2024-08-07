Live

Coverage of planned protests across Blackpool, Preston and wider Lancashire

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 7th Aug 2024, 19:22 GMT
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 20:38 GMT
Planned protests are set to be seen on the streets of Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn and Accrington this evening.

Following disorder and riots across the country this week more planned protests are said to be happening in Lancashire from 8pm tonight.

A series of locations - many immigration solicitor offices - are said to be the meeting point of protesters

Officers from Lancashire Police said they were monitoring information ‘at a local and national level’ and were ‘ready to respond to any concerns or incidents’.

After rioters decended on protests in Blackpool, Blackburn and Preston at the weekend22 people were arrested. 20 in Blackpool, one in Blackburn and one in Preston. Those arrested were facing charges of carrying weapons, knives, violent disorder and attacking police officers.

The anti immigration protests were sparked after three innocent children were murdered killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport.

17-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Banks in Lancashire has been charged with murder.

Multiple towns and cities saw clashes between anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters, with police officers attacked and injured, and many more arrests promised.

LIVE: Planned protests across Lancashire including Blackpool, Preston, Accrington and Blackburn

Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 22:21 GMT

Thanks for joining us for live coverage of the protests

Thanks for joining us for the coverage of the protests.

We will continue to bring you trusted news as it happens.

Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 22:20 GMT

15 illuminating pictures of Lancashire protesters in Blackpool and Preston

Tonights protests across Lancashire including those in Preston and Blackpool have passed largely without trouble.

Protesters on a roundabout in Blackpool
Protesters on a roundabout in Blackpool | nw

https://www.lep.co.uk/news/15-illuminating-pictures-of-lancashire-protesters-in-blackpool-and-preston-4733692

Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 22:00 GMT

Blackpool South MP turned out to speak to protesters

New MP Chris Webb was out on the ground talking to protesters.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb was out talking to protesters
Blackpool South MP Chris Webb was out talking to protesters | nw
Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 21:56 GMT

'I'm proud of Preston'

Preston City Council’s PCC cabinet member for community safety Freddie Bailey said it perfectly...

Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 21:52 GMT

These were the scenes in Blackpool tonight including one arrest

Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 21:15 GMT

About 100 people still protesting in Blackpool

People remain on the streets of Blackpool.

Police are on scene but it remains peaceful.

Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 21:05 GMT

Two men jump onto roundabout in Blackpool chanting 'England till I die'

Two men raise Britain and England flags on a roundabout in Blackpool’s South Shore shouting “England til I die” and “Take the island back”.

Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 21:00 GMT

'Anyone stirring up hateful or threatening activity on social media could be commiting a crime'

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said: “Anyone stirring up hateful or threatening activity on social media is potentially contributing to the violent disorder on our streets.

“You may be committing a crime if you repost, repeat or amplify a message which is false, threatening, or stirs up racial/religious hatred.

“Be mindful of what you are saying and sharing online, as you could face prosecution.”

Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 20:57 GMTUpdated 20:57 GMT

More than 60 have gathered in Blackpool

A man has been arrested after an incident with a bottle.

A crowd of passers-by jeered as the man was pinned to the ground and put in a police van.

Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 20:56 GMT

Protesters in Preston have started to leave Church Street

The protest in front of an immigration solicitors office in Preston has been peaceful.

One organiser gave a speech for before leaving the scene.

Protesters can be seen leaving the area.

Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 20:49 GMT

Ranvir Singh shares heartbreaking family story amidst pleas about riot

Lancashire TV presenter Ranvir Singh has shared a heartbreaking family story amidst pleas about the ongoing riots and disorder across the UK.

Preston's Ranvir Singh has spoken about how the ritos have been affecting her and her family.
Preston's Ranvir Singh has spoken about how the ritos have been affecting her and her family. | Getty/NW

https://www.lep.co.uk/news/people/ranvir-singh-shares-heartbreaking-family-story-amidst-pleas-about-the-riot-4732458

Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 20:47 GMT

Suspect wanted after man sustains two skull fractures during riots

A man is wanted by police following a serious assault which occurred during the disorder in Blackpool.

Officers want to trace this man after a serious assault which happened during the disorder in Blackpool
Officers want to trace this man after a serious assault which happened during the disorder in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/news/crime/suspect-wanted-after-man-sustains-two-skull-fractures-and-bleed-on-brain-during-blackpool-riots-4733293

Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 20:38 GMT

Crowds continue to swell in Preston but Blackpool looks quiet

Preston seems to be the main focus for protesters this evening.

Protesters gathering peacefully in Preston
Protesters gathering peacefully in Preston | nw

A group of younger teens wearing balaclavas have arrived at the Church Street protest but it is still peaceful.

A single voice has started chanting in the crowd.

Protesters gathering peacefully in Preston
Protesters gathering peacefully in Preston | nw

It looks as though police have started to talk to the protesters.

Police talking to protesters in Preston
Police talking to protesters in Preston | nw
Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 20:19 GMT

Small numbers of protesters have started to gather in Blackpool

Police have arrived at the enterprise Centre in Lytham Road, Blackpool where protesters are expected to meet this evening.

Police have started to arrive at Enterprise Centre inLytham Road, Blackpool where protesters are expected to meet
Police have started to arrive at Enterprise Centre inLytham Road, Blackpool where protesters are expected to meet | nw

Blackpool Transport has suspended services to Fishergate in Preston because of the protests.

A small number of protesters have started to gather at the Enterprise Centre in Lytham Road, Blackpool
A small number of protesters have started to gather at the Enterprise Centre in Lytham Road, Blackpool | nw
Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 20:12 GMT

A large crowd has started to gather in Preston

Large numbers of protesters dressed in black have started to gather in Preston.

A shop can clearly been boarded up to protect itself from damage.

A shop in Church Street, Preston has boarded up its windows ahead of protesters gathering this evening
A shop in Church Street, Preston has boarded up its windows ahead of protesters gathering this evening | nw

There is a large police presence including three police riot vans and at least four other vehicles.

A shop in Church Street, Preston has boarded up its windows ahead of protesters gathering this evening
A shop in Church Street, Preston has boarded up its windows ahead of protesters gathering this evening | nw

There are lots of high visibility police officers in attendance too.

Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 19:55 GMT

'I want to reassure people the police have plans in place'

Hyndburn MP Sarah Smith posted on X saying: "May are feeling worried about the threat of protests in Accrington. I want to reassure everyone that the police have plans in place for any situation which may arise and along with Hyndburn Borough Council and local councillors we are doing everything we can to protect our community."

Hyndburn's new MP, Sarah Smith won by 1,687 votes.
Hyndburn's new MP, Sarah Smith won by 1,687 votes. | X
Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 19:46 GMT

What's happening now?

Tonight Lancashire Police can be seen patrolling the streets of Lancashire keeping their eyes on all locations said to be the focus of protests this evening.

In Blackpool, police are monitoring the town in a riot van and individual police cars.

So far officers said they have not applied for dispersal orders to force people to leave an area of any town.

Blackpool’s Talbot Square is business as usual and nothing looks unusal in South Shore.

In Preston, a small number of people have started to gather outside the offices of an immigrations solicitors in Church Street.

Restaurants and shops in Preston City Centre have remained open.

A small group of protesters have started to gather in Church Street, Preston
A small group of protesters have started to gather in Church Street, Preston | nw

Accrington’s Arndale Shopping Centre closed early over fears of potential trouble.

In Burnley, anti-protesters have left messages of peace and love outside the town’s main park.

The main one, at the entrance on Ormerod Road, said: “Love thy neighbour. No room 4 racism.”

Further down Ormerod Road, the same words were repeated in orange chalk.

Wed, 07 Aug, 2024, 19:22 GMT

Welcome to our live blog

Follow our live blog for all updates on the planned protests across the county as they happen.

Related topics:LancashirePrestonBlackburnLancashire PoliceBlackpoolTaylor SwiftPolice
