Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Planned protests are set to be seen on the streets of Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn and Accrington this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following disorder and riots across the country this week more planned protests are said to be happening in Lancashire from 8pm tonight.

A series of locations - many immigration solicitor offices - are said to be the meeting point of protesters

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from Lancashire Police said they were monitoring information ‘at a local and national level’ and were ‘ready to respond to any concerns or incidents’.

After rioters decended on protests in Blackpool, Blackburn and Preston at the weekend22 people were arrested. 20 in Blackpool, one in Blackburn and one in Preston. Those arrested were facing charges of carrying weapons, knives, violent disorder and attacking police officers.

The anti immigration protests were sparked after three innocent children were murdered killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport.

17-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Banks in Lancashire has been charged with murder.