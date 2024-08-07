Coverage of planned protests across Blackpool, Preston and wider Lancashire
Following disorder and riots across the country this week more planned protests are said to be happening in Lancashire from 8pm tonight.
A series of locations - many immigration solicitor offices - are said to be the meeting point of protesters
Officers from Lancashire Police said they were monitoring information ‘at a local and national level’ and were ‘ready to respond to any concerns or incidents’.
After rioters decended on protests in Blackpool, Blackburn and Preston at the weekend22 people were arrested. 20 in Blackpool, one in Blackburn and one in Preston. Those arrested were facing charges of carrying weapons, knives, violent disorder and attacking police officers.
The anti immigration protests were sparked after three innocent children were murdered killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport.
17-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Banks in Lancashire has been charged with murder.
Multiple towns and cities saw clashes between anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters, with police officers attacked and injured, and many more arrests promised.
Tonights protests across Lancashire including those in Preston and Blackpool have passed largely without trouble.
Blackpool South MP turned out to speak to protesters
New MP Chris Webb was out on the ground talking to protesters.
'I'm proud of Preston'
Preston City Council’s PCC cabinet member for community safety Freddie Bailey said it perfectly...
About 100 people still protesting in Blackpool
People remain on the streets of Blackpool.
Police are on scene but it remains peaceful.
Two men jump onto roundabout in Blackpool chanting 'England till I die'
Two men raise Britain and England flags on a roundabout in Blackpool’s South Shore shouting “England til I die” and “Take the island back”.
'Anyone stirring up hateful or threatening activity on social media could be commiting a crime'
Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said: “Anyone stirring up hateful or threatening activity on social media is potentially contributing to the violent disorder on our streets.
“You may be committing a crime if you repost, repeat or amplify a message which is false, threatening, or stirs up racial/religious hatred.
“Be mindful of what you are saying and sharing online, as you could face prosecution.”
More than 60 have gathered in Blackpool
A man has been arrested after an incident with a bottle.
A crowd of passers-by jeered as the man was pinned to the ground and put in a police van.
Protesters in Preston have started to leave Church Street
The protest in front of an immigration solicitors office in Preston has been peaceful.
One organiser gave a speech for before leaving the scene.
Protesters can be seen leaving the area.
Lancashire TV presenter Ranvir Singh has shared a heartbreaking family story amidst pleas about the ongoing riots and disorder across the UK.
A man is wanted by police following a serious assault which occurred during the disorder in Blackpool.
Crowds continue to swell in Preston but Blackpool looks quiet
Preston seems to be the main focus for protesters this evening.
A group of younger teens wearing balaclavas have arrived at the Church Street protest but it is still peaceful.
A single voice has started chanting in the crowd.
It looks as though police have started to talk to the protesters.
Small numbers of protesters have started to gather in Blackpool
Police have arrived at the enterprise Centre in Lytham Road, Blackpool where protesters are expected to meet this evening.
Blackpool Transport has suspended services to Fishergate in Preston because of the protests.
A large crowd has started to gather in Preston
Large numbers of protesters dressed in black have started to gather in Preston.
A shop can clearly been boarded up to protect itself from damage.
There is a large police presence including three police riot vans and at least four other vehicles.
There are lots of high visibility police officers in attendance too.
'I want to reassure people the police have plans in place'
Hyndburn MP Sarah Smith posted on X saying: "May are feeling worried about the threat of protests in Accrington. I want to reassure everyone that the police have plans in place for any situation which may arise and along with Hyndburn Borough Council and local councillors we are doing everything we can to protect our community."
What's happening now?
Tonight Lancashire Police can be seen patrolling the streets of Lancashire keeping their eyes on all locations said to be the focus of protests this evening.
In Blackpool, police are monitoring the town in a riot van and individual police cars.
So far officers said they have not applied for dispersal orders to force people to leave an area of any town.
Blackpool’s Talbot Square is business as usual and nothing looks unusal in South Shore.
In Preston, a small number of people have started to gather outside the offices of an immigrations solicitors in Church Street.
Restaurants and shops in Preston City Centre have remained open.
In Burnley, anti-protesters have left messages of peace and love outside the town’s main park.
The main one, at the entrance on Ormerod Road, said: “Love thy neighbour. No room 4 racism.”
Further down Ormerod Road, the same words were repeated in orange chalk.
