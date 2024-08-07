Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police expected the protest to be violent but instead it was one of peace.

The planned Preston protests took place tonight yet the atmosphere was thankfully calm and peaceful.

When I first arrived at the Adriana Immigration Services on Church Street, where the protests were planned for, there was a heavy police presence.

This included many officers on duty, a row of police vans as well as a group of police horses patrolling the streets to keep order.

However, this presence was to be expected following the number of violent protests and riots that have taken place recently across the county and in Lancashire.

The amount of police officers also echoed a statement by Lancashire Police produced yesterday where ACC Phil Davies said: “We are monitoring information at a local and national level around possible disruption, enabling us to have the right level of resources on duty to respond to any incidents safely and robustly in Lancashire, where required to do so.

“Additional officers have been identified and are on standby if required.”

Despite this, the number of protesters was small and were passive, opting to stand together holding up banners.

While, at the beginning, I felt an uneasiness to the proceedings and that it may be the calm before the storm, it turned out that the group of protesters were there for a peaceful demonstration.

This demonstration was to stand up against the violence and racism that has taken place over the past few weeks and their posters read messages such as ‘Refugees Welcome’ and ‘Smash, Facism, Racism.’

Preston itself was quieter than usual, presumably as many people did not want to risk it if there were to be any violent scenes.

Yet, despite one or two shops close to the meeting point being boarded up, shops and restaurants that you’d expect to be open kept their doors open to try and keep normal service running.

After around 40 minutes of peaceful scenes, one of the organisers took a megaphone and delivered a speech to the crowd.

In the speech he rallied those in attendance saying how ‘right-wing’ protestors had not shown up and that the peaceful protestors had outnumbered them.

He also thanked everyone for coming out and helping to stand up against racism.

Following this, the crowd dispersed and headed home with no violence taking place in Preston city centre after the protest.