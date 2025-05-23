As Samlesbury Hall celebrates its 700th anniversary, a major new book is set to reveal the full, dramatic sweep of its remarkable story.

Written by author, television presenter and Samlesbury Hall Trustee Jason Karl, Samlesbury Hall – A Journey Through Time is a rich and atmospheric exploration of one of Lancashire’s most iconic and enigmatic buildings.

From its founding in 1325 to the present day, this compelling narrative uncovers the real-life dramas that have played out within its walls: stories of religious persecution, forbidden love, murder, betrayal, and ghosts that refuse to rest. Drawing upon newly researched material, archival documents, and oral history, the book shines a light on the families who built, lost, and preserved the Hall.

Sharon Jones, Director of the Hall, said: “In the 25 years that I have been caretaker of this beautiful building, there has never been a book for people to purchase and take home. This new book provides the perfect guide and souvenir of a visit to the Hall, and for it to be launched on Saint John Southworth’s day makes it even more special’.

Book Launch Event – Friday, June 27

To mark the publication of the book and the Hall’s 700th year, a special launch evening will take place at 7pm on Friday, June 27 at Samlesbury Hall. Guests will be treated to a live presentation from Jason Karl, who will share behind-the-scenes insights into the writing of the book and some of the secrets unearthed during his research.

Copies of Samlesbury Hall – A Journey Through Time will be available to purchase on the night, including paperbacks and a limited run of signed hardbacks, exclusive to the Hall. Jason will be available after the presentation to personally sign copies.

The Hall’s bar will be open, serving a selection of drinks in the atmospheric surroundings of this beautifully preserved manor house.

Tickets are £10 per person, plus booking fee, which includes entry to the launch event and presentation.