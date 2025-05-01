Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new McDonald’s could soon be opening near you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application for a drive-thru restaurant has been submitted for land close to the Tickled Trout Hotel in Samlesbury - just off the M6.

Although very few details have been publicly announced, it’s known from documents on South Ribble Borough Council’s planning portal, that the development would consist of a single-storey modular building constructed on land previously used as an overflow car park south of the hotel. The address is given as Riverside Filling Station, Preston New Road, Samlesbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the McDonald's would look in Samlesbury | McDonalds/SRBC

A planning document states: “The proposed McDonald’s restaurant is a modular building, manufactured off-site and assembled on site. The design finished levels will be set to accommodate the surrounding levels and will be very similar to the existing land minimising the extent of filling and excavation requirements. Where possible, excavated suitable material will be re-used as fill, to reduce the volume of spoil and fill to be removed and imported to the site.

“Given the nature of the construction works described above, the volume of HGV vehicles using the site during construction will be minimal. The majority of traffic movements will be contractors’ vehicles, consisting of cars and vans.

The site near the Tickled Trout Hotel, Preston | google

“The duration of construction is likely to be approximately 14 weeks from the commencement of groundworks to final completion. The last six weeks relate to the modular building fit out.”

No opening times have been stated publicly, and no information has been provided on the number of jobs that would be created. There would be 23 parking spaces, two EV charging bays and 10 cycle spaces.