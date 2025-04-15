Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire landmark has been named among the UK’s top hidden gems by the Telegraph - even if they haven’t spelt its name correctly.

Samlesbury Hall, which is celebrating its 700th anniversary this year, is among the publications list of 12 of Britain’s best attractions – that they reckon most people have never heard of.

Travel writer Lucy Aspden-Kean says: Salmesbury Hall [sic] is reputedly one of the most haunted houses in Britain. The 14th-century manor is, apparently, home to at least 13 ghosts, who wander its creaking floorboards and spook staff after hours. Visitors can join these ghostly goings-on on nighttime torchlight tours of the manor.

“If spectral investigations aren’t your thing, Salmesbury Hall [sic] is also a charming place to visit in the daytime. The popular “audiences with Henry VIII” will delight the young history buff in the family, while their regular rotation of fairs, markets and lectures make it engaging for the grown-up visitor, too.”

Taking to social media, hall bosses said: “It was fantastic to be included in a round-up of the best underrated attractions from The Telegraph. We're in great company!”

Other places making the list include Southern Cemetery in Chorlton, Manchester, Woodchester Mansion in the Cotswolds, and Jupiter Artland in Edinburgh.

Samlesbury Hall turns 700 this year - and it has got a series of events lined up that will make use of the extra space created by its new marquee | unknown

History and what to do at Samlesbury Hall

Dating back to 1325, Samlesbury Hall was originally built under the instruction of Gilbert de Southworth as his family seat. It remained in private ownership until the 1920s, when it was saved from demolition by six local businessmen, and it remains in the care of the Charitable Trust today with the aim of maintaining and keeping open for visitors to enjoy.

From the Tudor priest holes to the Victorian kitchen, the Hall has history from (and for) every age. With the turbulent tales of its Catholic families, witches and the haunting of Lady Dorothy, a captivating insight into life from the early 14th to the 21st century is all waiting to be discovered.

The Hall also boasts an award-winning restaurant, a shop brimming with top quality gifts and Dottie’s - Britain’s first ever wafflery. Outside, explore the gardens, the rosarium and the woodland walks. Visit the animals and get close to honeybees at the bee and heritage centre.

On Sundays you can join on regular tours with a twist - don’t miss Janey the witch or the King of England, Henry VIII himself. All tours are completely free to join, along with free admission. ​​​​​​​The entire site is dog friendly.