Tributes have been paid to a South Ribble Borough Councillor who has died just days after his 90th birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Harry Hancock was first elected as a Liberal Democrat for Penwortham’s Broadoak ward in 2003, and was until very recently, still actively involved in community casework. He served as Mayor of Penwortham, Mayor of South Ribble, and was also chair of Penwortham In Bloom, a Friend of Marshway Pond, and committed parishoner of Kingsfold Methodist Church.

He died in hospital on Monday, having celebrated his 90th birthday on Friday, spending the weekend away with close family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor David Howarth, leader of the Lib Dems in South Ribble, said: “He was a wonderful gentleman and excellent servant to the community. He was very calm, he never got flustered, and a great friend and confidant to me. I was very proud to nominate him to be Mayor - he deserved it.”

Coun Hancock, who leaves wife Marion, had a career in the Royal Regiment of Horse Guards, before joining the police. He first became involved in politics 25 years ago, when he was part of a campaign to install speed humps in Blackthorn Drive. He only lost his seat once, in 2011, but won it back again in 2015, and, according to Coun Howarth, had a “stonking majority” when last elected in 2023.

Leader of South Ribble Borough Council, Coun Matthew Tomlinson, said: “Norma and I were so saddened to hear of the death of long serving South Ribble Councillor Harry Hancock. Harry was a Liberal Democrat Councillor from Penwortham and a former Mayor. Away from the hurly burly of national politics the vast majority of local councillors are just decent people trying to do their best for their local community. Harry was definitely one of those. Unfailingly cheery, respectful and polite, he was a pleasure to spend time with. Our thoughts are with Harry’s family and his Liberal Democrat colleagues.”

Former council leader Jacky Alty said: “I am so very sad to hear of the death of Harry. Councillor Harry Hancock, a lovely gentleman who served Penwortham and the wider South Ribble in a variety of ways over a good many years. I was proud to know him, he was everything I believed a gentleman could be, but so rarely found in day to day life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Harry Hancock and wife Marion, pictured in 2019 | submit

“Harry was a wonderful Mayor and his wife Marion, a very gracious Mayoress - but more than that, two very beautiful and caring individuals who had a deep respect for their civic duty. Harry served his residents as a Liberal Democrat and worked alongside anyone who had a heart for cooperation and community. Harry epitomised wonderful qualities that added much to political discourse, including an ability to listen, to question with respect and to challenge with the hope of increasing understanding. I will miss him very much. I send my loving thoughts to all those he loved and cared for to those who love him still.”

Current South Ribble Mayor, Coun Paul Wharton-Hardman, said: “Councillor Hancock served the people of South Ribble with great dedication over many years, representing Penwortham as a member of the Liberal Democrats and serving with distinction as Mayor of the Borough. His long record of public service stands as a testament to his deep commitment to his community.

“Away from the often-heated arena of national politics, local government depends on individuals of integrity who give freely of their time to improve the places we call home. Harry was undoubtedly one of those individuals, unfailingly courteous, good-humoured, and respected by colleagues across the political spectrum.On behalf of the Council and the residents of South Ribble, I extend my sincere condolences to Harry’s family, friends, and his Liberal Democrat colleagues at this sad time.”

Councillor James Gleeson said: “I had the privilege of working with Harry on several committees, and I’ll always remember him as fair, honest, and blessed with a great sense of humour. He was deeply committed to his community and earned the respect of colleagues across the political spectrum.”