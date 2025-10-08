"We're still the best of pals" - Penwortham couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

A Penwortham couple who dedicated decades of service to the local community are celebrating 70 years of marriage.

Peter and Marian Dugdale, both 92, are known by generations for their work involving Kingsfold Methodist Church, and Kingsfold Primary School.

Peter, was a journalist for the Lancashire Post, was also leader of Kingsfold Methodist’s Sunday School and Youth Club for 20 years, and Marian was leader of the church Brownies for the same amount of time, as well as church treasurer. She also worked as school secretary at Kingsfold Primary School, and volunteered as presiding officer at many national, county and borough elections.

Married on September 24, 1955 at St John's Church, Crawshawbooth, Rossendale, they celebrated their Platinum milestone with a visit from the Mayor and consort of South Ribble, a meal for family and friends at Haighton Manor, and a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Peter said: said: “I don't think we have any recipe for a long and successful marriage. We have argued from time to time like everybody else, but we've never wakened up the following morning with animosity and we're still the best of pals.”

Their story

The pair met as four-year-olds in the same class at Constable Lee CE Primary School in Rawtenstall, but insist it was no childhood romance. Marian spent much of those early years going to and from Manchester Royal Eye Hospital where she needed regular treatment, before both going off to different Grammar Schools.

They didn’t meet up again until they were teens when, they both began working at the same place, the Rossendale Free Press newspaper. Marian was assistant to the firm’s accountant and Peter was a junior reporter – Marian sometimes paying Peter’s wages!

It was there that romance blossomed, and they were married at Marian’s church, St John’s, Crawshawbooth, before a big congregation led by a choir of 28 men and boys.

About Peter and Marian

Peter was born on July 5, 1933 in Rawtenstall and educated at Constable Lee CE Primary School, and then Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School. He began his working life as a Junior Reporter at the Rossendale Free Press in 1949, starting with no qualifications and paid £1 per week.

He completed his National Service in the Royal Army Service Corps from 1951-53 at Aldershot and Southern Command HQ, in Wilton, Wiltshire, and attained the rank of corporal in an Intelligence Unit.

He returned to the Rossendale Free Press as senior reporter, working there from 1953-1960covering general news, local government, churches and sport. He joined the Lancashire Evening Post in Preston in 1960, initially covering general news, then political and local government at national, county council and local level. He also covered church news under the non-de-plume of “Churchman”and worked as the Business Editor before returning to politics.

His career coverage included the re-organisation of local government of 1973-4, visits from several Prime Ministers, including Harold Macmillan, Harold Wilson, Edward Heath and Tony Blair, two Preston Guilds (1972 and 1992), the closure and re-development of Preston Docks, the Whittingham Hospital public inquiry and also theestablishment and operation of the Central Lancashire Development Corporation in the 1970s. He was presented with the Lancashire County Council neck tie by the then LCC leader Coun Louise Ellman on retirement.

Marian had been closely involved in the life of the church from childhood including the church’s May Queen, Sunday School teacher and member of the youth club.

Moving to Penwortham in 1960 they and their two daughters joined the then new Kingsfold Methodist Church, where Marian spent many years leading the Brownies and even longer as church treasurer. She also worked part-time as a secretary at Kingsfold County Primary School.

One of their highlights was attending the Buckingham Palace Garden Party with their two daughters in 1981. They received a card from the late Queen for their 60th anniversary, and a card from King Charles this time around.

“An extraordinary partnership”

South Ribble Mayor, Councillor Paul Wharton-Hardman said: “On behalf of everyone across South Ribble, I send our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Peter and Marian on their 70th wedding anniversary – an extraordinary partnership and a wonderful example of lifelong commitment and community spirit.”