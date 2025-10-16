Penwortham Priory Academy Year 11 swimmer Divya Hitendra Mahajan has completed swim number one of an amazing world record attempt.

Divya came to Priory from India for Year 11, having swum for 12 years there. Last month she completed a remarkable feat in itself, completing the Catalina Channel solo swim in California, covering the 34km stretch in 15 hours and 23 minutes. This makes her the youngest Indian swimmer, at 15, to complete the Catalina Channel solo.

However this is just one of her ‘Ocean’s Seven Challenge’ where she aims to complete the seven world’s toughest open-water Channel swims. She has named her challenge ‘Mission Sapt Sagar’ and her vision is to raise awareness for ‘Empowering Girls through Education and Sports.’

Divya, who had literally tested the Catalina Channel waters as part of a six-person relay the week before her solo attempt, said: “The Pacific was a big test, there were high swells and strong currents. We set off at 11.30pm so it was pitch dark, the water was choppy. However when it was sunrise, it was inspirational. I saw dolphins and fish.

“I had my dad and my coach on the boat next to me, along with official observers, and they couldn’t touch me - I couldn't have any help. They had to throw food and drink into the water for me.

“There are strong rules – it was only swimming goggles, swimming hat and swimming costume. There was no wetsuit but the temperature wasn’t too bad. It was mentally hard, after eight hours it was all in my brain but quitting was never an option. There were tears and yelling at my dad and I did question myself at times but I kept reminding myself: the mountains are not moving, I am moving towards them.”

Divya trains around 10 hours in a pool overall on weekdays, she does gym work every day, and then at weekends she trains at Capernwray, in open water. Said: “I wanted to swim the English Channel last week but Storm Amy stopped it so I have to wait for the slots to open again.”

Divya has high ambitions: “The youngest person to do all seven oceans is a 20-year-old New Zealand girl so I want to break the world record and do them all by the time I am 19. That’s the plan. I want to highlight female sports and what females can do. Every girl has such potential and can achieve so much if they put their mind to it. I want to empower females.”

As well as all this, Divya has also been using her efforts to fundraise for Children In Need and has raised over £1,200.