I took an exclusive tour of the new £400k Indian restaurant Akbar's opening in Northgate, Blackburn

The popular Indian restaurant, which features on Manchester's famous curry mile has opened a new location.

By Sam Quine
Published 6th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 16:58 GMT

Ahead of its official opening to the public on Friday, I managed to get an exclusive look inside the new restaurant in Blackburn.

The popular Indian chain has been hard at work transforming what used to be Blakey’s underneath King George’s Hall into a beautiful restaurant.

Akbar’s has had £400k put into its transformation and will be the flagship restaurant in Blackburn’s developing £50m Cultural Quarter.

The bold interior makes for a perfect juxtaposition with the heritage and grandeur of the Grade-II listed King George’s Hall.

What began as a small humble restaurant has turned into a large business with sites in major cities like Manchester and Leeds and their Blackburn location will be their 13th in total.

Here are 39 exclusive pictures of inside Akbar’s:

1. A collage of exclusive pictures of inside Akbar's

2. Akbar's

3. Akbar's

4. Akbar's

