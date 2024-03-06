Ahead of its official opening to the public on Friday, I managed to get an exclusive look inside the new restaurant in Blackburn.

The popular Indian chain has been hard at work transforming what used to be Blakey’s underneath King George’s Hall into a beautiful restaurant.

Akbar’s has had £400k put into its transformation and will be the flagship restaurant in Blackburn’s developing £50m Cultural Quarter.

The bold interior makes for a perfect juxtaposition with the heritage and grandeur of the Grade-II listed King George’s Hall.

What began as a small humble restaurant has turned into a large business with sites in major cities like Manchester and Leeds and their Blackburn location will be their 13th in total.

Here are 39 exclusive pictures of inside Akbar’s: