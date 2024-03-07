Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I went to popular Indian restaurant chain, Akbar’s to check out their new location which has had a £400k transformation.

For months, contractors have been busy transforming the former Blakey’s building into something truly spectacular.

Once I stepped into the restaurant, I was in awe of the vibrant décor as well as the bubbly atmosphere.

I feel as though the Indian restaurant has nailed its transformation and will represent Blackburn’s developing £50m Cultural Quarter as its flagship store brilliantly.

Being based right beneath the grand King George’s Hall, seems to be a perfect location for Akbar’s as it offers a great food option for those attending a show.

You’ll usually find Akbar’s in major cities right across the country – Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and Birmingham, to name but a few.

A look inside Akbar's new location in Blackburn.

Akbar’s owner, Shabir Hussain, has been overseeing the opening of the new Blackburn Restaurant, carefully planning every last detail of its £400,000 transformation.

He told The Shuttle: “At Akbar’s, we’re proud to serve very traditional, rustic and wholesome Indian dishes in what is likely to be the best atmosphere you’ll find in any restaurant around.

“I’d had my eye on Blackburn for some time and when the opportunity came up, I knew we could do something exceptional here – something that will bring in people from miles around.”

From humble beginnings as a small, 28 seat restaurant in Bradford, there’s now 12 successful Akbar’s employing more than 65 talented chefs and 300 members of staff.

When walking around the restaurant, I couldn’t help thinking that the Instagram lovers would take a shine to the many flowery walls but Akbar’s also promises to deliver on the food, bringing customers back time-and-time again.

Akbar’s has nationally been awarded the ‘King of Curry’ title eight times by the likes of the English Curry Awards, The National Curry Awards, Asian Restaurant Awards and more.

From old school favourites like dopiazas, dansaks and biryanis, to their special baltis and chef’s specialities, the menu is extensive.

Shabir said: “It really is important to me to create the best-looking restaurants with the best décor and the best lighting.

“I back that up by ensuring that we have experienced staff who offer exceptional customer service.

“And, of course, at the centre of it all, is our food and, that’s where the Akbar’s name really does speak for itself.

“For me, it’s all this together that makes Akbar’s such a success and we’re looking forward to bringing all of this to Blackburn.”

Shabir will have a team of 35 staff running the restaurant, of which 20 will be recruited locally.

The restaurant has seating capacity of 120 with a VIP room for those special gatherings.