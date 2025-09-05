Tributes have been paid to a much-loved former teacher who inspired generations of Penwortham children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Kate Rhodes, who was previously known as Miss Slater, worked at Priory High School as a PE teacher and Head of Year from 1971 to 2004.

She passed away peacefully at home in Penwortham on Monday, September 1 ,and has been remembered by former pupils as “the epitome of what a teacher should be”, with many commenting on her kind and supportive nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others commented on the way she inspired them to take up sport, and her love of netball and hockey. She was known for introducing ‘Pop-mobility’ classes to the school in the 1980s, turning a blind-eye to ‘dodgy notes from mum saying I couldn’t do PE’, and for her “come on, ladies” catchphrase - handed out to unenthusiastic cross country runners - as well as “pivot”, in netball.

One former pupil said: “Sleep peacefully Mrs Rhodes, your legacy lives on in everyone who was fortunate enough to be taught by you.”

The late Kate Rhodes (nee Slater), who taught at Priory High School for decades | submit

Head teacher Matt Eastham, who worked alongside Mrs Rhodes in the PE department, said: “Kate retired over 20 years ago after a long and impactful career in our PE department and as a Head of Year, where she inspired countless students through her passion, integrity, and unwavering commitment. She was not only a trusted colleague but also a dear friend to so many, and her influence continues to be felt in the lives of those she came into contact with and worked alongside. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this time.”

Mrs Rhodes was the beloved wife of Dave - himself a Priory PE teacher from 1976 to 2010 - a much-loved step-mum to Laura, mother-in-law to John, and grandma to Alfie and Daisy. She was also a dear sister to Val and a cherished cousin to Eileen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Eastham added: “Kate’s loss is an immeasurable one for her family and friends. Taken far too soon, she will be deeply missed but forever remembered.”

The late Kate Rhodes, PE teacher for many years at Penwortham Priory High School | submit

Funeral arrangements

Mrs Rhodes’ funeral will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday, September 16 at 12.30pm. At her request, those attending the celebration of her life are invited to wear colourful clothing. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, will be gratefully received in support of St Catherine’s Hospice c/o the funeral director, Neal Buckley Funerals.