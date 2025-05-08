Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A secondary school in South Ribble says it is “proud” of it’s new Ofsted report which motivates them to continue building on their success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Principal Matt Eastham with pupils at Penwortham Priory Academy

Penwortham Priory Academy was inspected between March 25 and 26 and in a new report published just yesterday it was deemed to have taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection.

The school, on Crow Hills Road, was last inspected in March 2020 when it received a ‘good’ rating, a marked improved from the previous ‘Requires Improvement’ ratings in 2017 and 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This ungraded inspection therefore places Penwortham Priory as a good school but find out more about what the educational watchdog thinks below...

What does Penwortham Priory do well according to Ofsted?

The report starts by stating that the school “creates an environment where pupils feel safe and happy.”

The pupils are then said to behave well, with most demonstrating respect for the school’s high standards “by adhering to the ‘Priory Standard’”.

In terms of academica, they “acheive well” in most subjects with the curriculum having been broadened in recent years and SEND pupils receiveing “tailored support”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors said: “In the 2024 national tests, Year 11 pupils did not attain as well as they could in a small number of subjects. This does not reflect the achievement of current pupils. Positive changes in leadership and curriculum mean that pupils are learning better than they did in the past. For instance, staff use their strong subject knowledge to explain subject content clearly. They identify and remedy gaps in pupils’ knowledge effectively. This stronger practice helps pupils to access the curriculum and learn new content well.”

Penwortham Priory was also praised for it’s “strong programme that promotes pupils' wider development” which includes leadership roles, clubs and trips, as well as it’S “rich personal, social, health and economic education curriculum.”

Penwortham Priory Academy

What does Penwortham Priory need to improve?

Inspectors stated that some choices of learning activities “do not support pupils to apply and develop their subject knowledge deeply enough”, limiting how well pupils, particularly disadvantaged pupils, learn in some subjects.

They also said that the “identification and support for weaker readers in key stage 4 is not fully developed. This hinders how well older pupils build on their reading knowledge and access the curriculum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A small number of pupils are then said to be “not in school as often as they should be” whichh means they “miss valuable opportunities to develop their learning.”

Read More All the schools from across Lancashire that received new Ofsted reports in April

What has Penwortham Priory said about it’s latest Ofsted report?

Mr Eastham said: “While we are delighted with this outcome, we remain resolutely focused on our journey of continuous improvement.

“We do not view this as a moment to stand still. Rather, it motivates us to continue building on this success with ambition and purpose.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend our pupils, who were once again a credit to themselves, their families, and the school. The inspection team observed that our pupils feel safe, happy, and valued at Priory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They praised the respectful and caring relationships between staff and pupils, and it was especially pleasing to hear that pupils themselves spoke positively and with pride about their school.

“Equally, the inspectors recognised our high expectations for behaviour and conduct. They saw first-hand that these standards are embedded across the school and that pupils consistently rise to meet them, both in lessons and around the school site.”

Mr Eastham then added: “What the inspection affirmed is what we already know: that the culture of care, respect and ambition that underpins life at Priory is strong and enduring.

“Our staff work tirelessly to ensure the safety, wellbeing, and success of every child—and we are heartened to see that this commitment continues to be recognised.”