Olympic gymnast returns to Priory

Susan was part of the Class of 1976, then Penwortham Secondary Modern School, with several members of that year group also coming along to an enjoyable reunion, alongside former PE teacher Kate Rhodes, then Miss Slater.

Susan found a love of gymnastics aged nine and represented Great Britain at the 1976 and 1980 Olympics.

She met up with her former class mates and also watched a display put on by Priory’s current gymnasts.

Susan, who is now a yoga and pilates teacher and a lifestyle coach, said: “I have been blessed in my life. I had a talent and used it. I was British champion and I got to spend a month in the USSR when I was 15 and travel around America as part of a professional tour. I have been lucky.

“It was sheer determination that I got to the Montreal Olympics in 1976 and everyone helped me on that journey, including my teachers and school friends.

“This is my first time back since I left school and it’s lovely to come back. It’s nice to meet up with Miss Slater again, she helped me a lot. There was also the deputy head teacher Mrs Lucas who supported me. Everyone at school encouraged me and believed in me.”

PE teacher Mrs Rhodes said: “I recognised Susan had a talent and just encouraged her.”

Sue Brown (nee Baines), who is a trustee at Priory, said: “I obviously come up to school a lot. I remember Susan and, in PE, she used to give demonstrations in gymnastics that we could never do!”

Wendy Fowler (nee Hull) was on her first return to Priory since 1976. “It’s weird coming back, 49 years since we left! I remember Susan and I remember Miss Slater who was my form tutor.”

Paul Fletcher, another class of 1976, said: “It’s a bit strange coming back. I did get myself into a bit of trouble at school!”

Kathryn Shone (nee Dickinson) said: “It’s so pretty with all the gardens. I liked high school – I think I laughed all the way through it. I have remained friends with people I met here and we still go out together.”

Year 9 Millie Dearnley, who attends the City Of Preston Gymnastics Club, said: “It was inspiring. I want to be a gymnast so to talk to her and listen to her telling us to follow our dreams was encouraging.”

Year 8 gymnast Freya Clark, who put on a show for Susan and the Class of 76, said: “I was excited to meet her as I have never met an Olympic gymnast before.”