A mixed bag of planning applications has been registered in Preston this week.
For more details, click on the pages below.
1. 11 St Wilfred Street, Preston
S K Houses 430 Ltd want permission to change 11 St Wilfred Street, Preston, from offices into two self-contained flats. The application site falls within the Winckely Square Conservation Area. The proposal does not require any external changes to the property. Photo: Google
2. Trax Motorsports, Wallend Road, Preston
Bosses at Trax Motorsports are gearing up for the development of a newfour-storey motorsport training and leisure hub at their site in Wallend Road. Plans were approved in 2022, and now they have submitted documents related to foul water treatment, evironmental management, drainage and employment. Photo: Trax Motorsport Ltd / De Pol Associates
3. Former NatWest, 292 Garstang Road, Fulwood
Changes are afoot at the former NatWest branch in Fulwood. Savills (UK) Limited are seeking permission to build a single-storey side/rear extension, discontinue use of the first floor, and reconfigure the carpark, increasing it by one space. No details of its future use have been issued. Photo: Google
4. Former Garrison Hotel, 193 Watling Street Road, Preston
Mr K Farooq has applied for permission to erect three non-illuminated advertising boards at the former Garrison Hotel. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.