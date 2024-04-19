Clitheroe-based Springboard Care Services Ltd has applied for a Certificate of Lawfulness to use 8 Redsands Drive, Preston, as a younger persons care home. The dwelling would be home to a maximum of thtee people - one child and two carers who will be at the site for 48 hour intervals.Clitheroe-based Springboard Care Services Ltd has applied for a Certificate of Lawfulness to use 8 Redsands Drive, Preston, as a younger persons care home. The dwelling would be home to a maximum of thtee people - one child and two carers who will be at the site for 48 hour intervals.
Clitheroe-based Springboard Care Services Ltd has applied for a Certificate of Lawfulness to use 8 Redsands Drive, Preston, as a younger persons care home. The dwelling would be home to a maximum of thtee people - one child and two carers who will be at the site for 48 hour intervals.

Trax Motorsports, Story Homes and a former NatWest: 6 new planning applications in Preston this week

Some of these might be near you.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 19th Apr 2024, 13:48 BST

A mixed bag of planning applications has been registered in Preston this week.

As well as plans to transform services on the M55 and create a new Home Bargains in Deepdale Road, there’s also plans to redesign a former NatWest bank, fell a host of trees on a housing estate, and create a children’s home in a residential semi.

For more details, click on the pages below.

S K Houses 430 Ltd want permission to change 11 St Wilfred Street, Preston, from offices into two self-contained flats. The application site falls within the Winckely Square Conservation Area. The proposal does not require any external changes to the property.

1. 11 St Wilfred Street, Preston

S K Houses 430 Ltd want permission to change 11 St Wilfred Street, Preston, from offices into two self-contained flats. The application site falls within the Winckely Square Conservation Area. The proposal does not require any external changes to the property. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bosses at Trax Motorsports are gearing up for the development of a newfour-storey motorsport training and leisure hub at their site in Wallend Road. Plans were approved in 2022, and now they have submitted documents related to foul water treatment, evironmental management, drainage and employment.

2. Trax Motorsports, Wallend Road, Preston

Bosses at Trax Motorsports are gearing up for the development of a newfour-storey motorsport training and leisure hub at their site in Wallend Road. Plans were approved in 2022, and now they have submitted documents related to foul water treatment, evironmental management, drainage and employment. Photo: Trax Motorsport Ltd / De Pol Associates

Photo Sales
Changes are afoot at the former NatWest branch in Fulwood. Savills (UK) Limited are seeking permission to build a single-storey side/rear extension, discontinue use of the first floor, and reconfigure the carpark, increasing it by one space. No details of its future use have been issued.

3. Former NatWest, 292 Garstang Road, Fulwood

Changes are afoot at the former NatWest branch in Fulwood. Savills (UK) Limited are seeking permission to build a single-storey side/rear extension, discontinue use of the first floor, and reconfigure the carpark, increasing it by one space. No details of its future use have been issued. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mr K Farooq has applied for permission to erect three non-illuminated advertising boards at the former Garrison Hotel.

4. Former Garrison Hotel, 193 Watling Street Road, Preston

Mr K Farooq has applied for permission to erect three non-illuminated advertising boards at the former Garrison Hotel. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonM55Home BargainsTreesPlanning

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.