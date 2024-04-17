Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers in Preston will soon have another Home Bargains to visit.

Proposals for a new shop - the fifth in the city and surrounding area - were revealed owners of Home Bargains, TJ Morris, in an application to demolish the former PC World site in Blackpool Road and change it’s use.

The agent acting on behalf of TJ Morris said: “The former PC World unit has been vacant for a number of years and the current proposals looks (sic) to bring the unit back into beneficial use. Specifically, this application is being pursued to enable the existing floorspace to be lawfully occupied by the national discount retailer, Home Bargains (‘HB’), the trading name of TJM.

“The reoccupation of the unit will maintain the longterm success of this part of Preston (which neighbours Deepdale Shopping Park) as an important retail destination for local residents and visitors that complements the retailer offer in the City Centre and neighbouring centre.”

Home Bargains already has stores in Deepdale Road, Queens Shopping Park, Market Place and the Capitol Centre. The intention is to retain these stores alongside a new store in Blackpool Road, “which will specifically serve residents in the eastern and northern part of the city.”

The former PC World site off Blackpool Road, Preston

How many jobs would be created?

The application to Preston City Council states: “In addition to further improving the choice to the benefit of shoppers in this part of Preston, the proposals will positively contribute to the local area through the creation of up to 100 jobs together with securing the long-term occupation of a prominent unit, which is currently vacant and making no positive economic contribution.”

As part ofthe application, Home Bargains seeks to widen the existing goods restriction to allow the sale of an additional range of retail goods, including allowing up to 30 per cent of the total floorspace being for the sale of food and drink.