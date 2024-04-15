Big changes planned to new M55 services near Preston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It emerged last year that a site alongside junction 2 of the motorway - an exit that opened less than 12 months ago, connecting to the new Preston Western Distributor Road - was being eyed as a stop-off point by specialist operator Moto.

If ultimately granted planning permission, the facility would become the first motorway service outlet in the vicinity of the city - and the only one on the M55.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston City Council planners concluded back in October that an environmental impact assessment would not be required as part of their future consideration of the overall proposal.

However, Moto has now submitted new documents to the authority which reveal a huge increase in the footprint of the development.

A service station could spring up alongside the new junction 2 of the M55 , which opened last year

The core built element of the scheme - which includes the petrol filling area, food and convenience store outlets, toilets, a 360-space car park and separate HGV park - is set to grow from the originally-envisaged 6.8 hectares to 9.6 hectares.

According to correspondence sent to the town hall by the agent for the application, the change is necessary as a result of “drainage requirements, the avoidance of some ecological features and to account for access to the site”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Lancashire Post revealed last year, the development would be accessed from a second roundabout to be created close to the one that links the M55 and the distributor road - now known as Edith Rigby Way - which runs through to the A583 at Riversway and Blackpool Road.

While the revised proposal - although only indicative in terms of layout - does not suggest any change to that arrangement, it does note that highway officials at Lancashire County Council have expressed “slight concern” about the “safety of the junction arrangements” for the service area.

However, the authority has otherwise been “positive” about the scheme, according to the documentation lodged with the city council - and the applicant says detailed plans for the junction set-up will be covered within a travel assessment that will form part of the full planning application.

Meanwhile, it is proposed that the size of the overall site grows even further than the built-up aspect - so that it spans 13.9 hectares in total. However, around four hectares of the broader plot would be to deliver “habitat enhancement”, with no built development proposed for that area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The increase is designed to enable Moto to aim to deliver a 20 percent increase in biodiversity on the site - as opposed to the 10 percent required by regulations - in order to address comments made by Preston City Council during pre-application discussions.

The authority has now been asked for a second so-called “screening opinion” on whether an environmental impact assessment is needed, taking into account the proposed changes.

Planning consultancy PWA Planning, on behalf of Moto, acknowledges in its submission to the city council that the site is currently “rural in character”, but adds:

“Proximity to the new junction 2 development has altered [its] character…to some extent, bringing an urbanising effect to the locality. It is not considered that the proposed development would give rise to significant environmental effects in landscape and visual terms.”