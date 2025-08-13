Travelodge next to Blackpool FC goes up for sale - this is how much to buy hotel once owned by Owen Oyston
The Travelodge in Seasiders Way, is directly opposite Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road ground, and is available for £11,950,000.
The hotel - which is leased to Travelodge for the next 25 years - was purpose built in 2009, and was formerly owned by Owen Oyston. In April 2019, the hotel was included in a High Court ruling that it should be sold off in order to finally recover Oyston’s multi-million pound debt owed to ex-Blackpool FC director Valeri Belokon.
The property is arranged over five floors, it has a receotion, open-plan 88-cover café and bar, and was refurbished in 2023.
The 124-space car park is subject to an agreement with Total Parking Solutions with revenue split 50/50 between Travelodge and the landlord, producing a net income of £97,484 in 2024. In total last year, the property generated a total income of £747,489 for the landlord. It is subject to five year ‘upward only’ rent reviews.
There’s even planning permission to build a pub/restaurant in the car park of the hotel - such a development is envisioned to be built on stilts as to not reduce the number of spaces in the car park.
Agents Kenricks Commercial highlight that it is in a prime location, on one of the major routes into the town centre from the south and the M55 Motorway.